Royal Fans Warn Prince Harry & Meghan Markle About Giving a Tell-All Interview

Splash News
It was reported Monday -- for the second time now -- that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seriously entertaining the idea of giving a tell-all interview about the royal family. Although, no doubt, royal fans would be wildly curious about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to say about high-ranking members of the monarchy, the royal couple have been issued a warning of sorts about what will happen if they go ahead with something so brash.
Backing it up a skosh, here's what Harry and Meghan are reportedly entertaining:
After news of a potential tell-all hit, Harry and Meghan have been discouraged from doing such a thing -- from fans, believe it or not.
According to 'New Idea,' fans expressed their outrage about the idea of an interview on -- where else? -- Twitter.
Reportedly, the main reason Meghan is interested in doing an interview is to tell her side of the story and win public favor back.
It's hard to say where Harry and Meghan will land on this one.
