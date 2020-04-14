Royal Fans Warn Prince Harry & Meghan Markle About Giving a Tell-All Interview

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry, meghan markle
Splash News

It was reported Monday -- for the second time now -- that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seriously entertaining the idea of giving a tell-all interview about the royal family. Although, no doubt, royal fans would be wildly curious about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to say about high-ranking members of the monarchy, the royal couple have been issued a warning of sorts about what will happen if they go ahead with something so brash.

  • Backing it up a skosh, here's what Harry and Meghan are reportedly entertaining:

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    Offers from both Ellen Degeneres and Oprah Winfrey, with Oprah (obvs) being the favorite. 

    Apparently, the Sussexes have been offered a payday of around $1 million to spill the tea on Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family. 

    Seems kind of crazy for Harry to turn against his family like that, but sources are saying that the pair are in desperate need of money right now. Hmmm ... 

    • Advertisement

  • After news of a potential tell-all hit, Harry and Meghan have been discouraged from doing such a thing -- from fans, believe it or not. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    Even though, again, few royalphiles would ever be able to resist such an interview, Harry and Meghan's fans are imploring them not to dish about the royal family, reminding them of other royal interviews that have gone awry. 

    As many remember, Princess Diana sat down with Martin Bashir in 1995 to talk about her marriage to Prince Charles, and more recently Prince Andrew gave an interview, which, really, could only be described as a complete and total train wreck. 

  • According to 'New Idea,' fans expressed their outrage about the idea of an interview on -- where else? -- Twitter. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    “If her objective is to earn money, it could work. But if she's trying to win back the public, it's extremely risky,” one fan tweeted.  

    Another tweeted: “If she does the tell-all it really doesn’t set the best example. Everyone will believe she really did marry Harry for money and publicity.”  

    And another royal follower commented: “Not a good idea. It's backfired on so many Royals when they tried to 'tell their side' (most recently Andrew of course but Charles & Diana also)."

  • Reportedly, the main reason Meghan is interested in doing an interview is to tell her side of the story and win public favor back.

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    Hard to blame her for that!

    According to an insider, the duchess would "allow cameras to film their home and family life, and Harry is said to be giving ‘serious consideration’ to the proposal.”

    The royal source also added: "When she was part of the royal family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world. But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own."

  • It's hard to say where Harry and Meghan will land on this one. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    If we were the betting type, our money would be on "no." Perhaps the Sussexes will give an interview eventually, but it's really hard to see Harry going against his family with a tell-all. 

    That said, who knows what went on behind closed doors? If things were really bad, maybe we'd be itching to tell our side of the story, too -- and the million dollars certainly helps.

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement