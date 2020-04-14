Royal Fans Warn Prince Harry & Meghan Markle About Giving a Tell-All Interview

Backing it up a skosh, here's what Harry and Meghan are reportedly entertaining:

Offers from both Ellen Degeneres and Oprah Winfrey, with Oprah (obvs) being the favorite.

Apparently, the Sussexes have been offered a payday of around $1 million to spill the tea on Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family.

Seems kind of crazy for Harry to turn against his family like that, but sources are saying that the pair are in desperate need of money right now. Hmmm ...