Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Share First Sonogram Pic of Their Rainbow Baby

"Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! Ahhh!!!" Joy-Anna captioned her pregnancy reveal. "It's been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!"

The baby news -- that included a helicopter gender reveal -- comes almost a year after Joy and Austin revealed their second pregnancy ended in stillbirth.

"We are thankful for the precious hours we were able to hold her in our arms and say our goodbyes. We are thankful that God allowed us to be her parents, and we know that her life -- though it was brief -- has changed our lives forever," Joy-Anna wrote in remembrance of her daughter, Annabell Elise.