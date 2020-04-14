15 Times Prince Harry Got Called Out for Something He Did or Said

Image: Splash News



Splash News Prince Harry has been in the public eye since birth, and he grew up under an intense spotlight. No one is perfect 100 percent of the time, so it's only natural that he's had a few slip-ups in his 35 years of existence. But sometimes things Prince Harry has said have generated more backlash than usual. And these days, with him leaving the monarchy behind, it seems he can do nothing right anymore. The public is mad, and they're not afraid to let him know. It is worth noting that some of the mistakes on this list happened a long time ago. Harry's done a lot of growing up and apologizing since his naked Vegas days. He seems much more mature as a father and husband than ever before.

Part of that shift in maturity probably comes from the fact that he sought help later in life to process his mother's death. According to The Guardian, when he was 28, Prince Harry got professional help. "I needed to fix the mistakes I was making," he said, adding that grief led his life into "total chaos."

He's since righted the ship, so to speak, but he still faces criticism from new things he says and does all the time. Perhaps the public is less forgiving now that he's no longer a royal, or maybe he's just making more mistakes as he enters into this new phase of his life, but he has gotten a lot of negative press lately.

... not that Harry will let that bother him.

Prince Harry has hated the press his whole life, and that's not going to change now. He just doesn't let it stop him from living his life. So even though he was hit with backlash after these 15 instances, he's continued to come out on the other side as himself -- and maybe, eventually, the public and the press will forgive him.