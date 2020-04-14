15 Times Prince Harry Got Called Out for Something He Did or Said

Splash News
Prince Harry has been in the public eye since birth, and he grew up under an intense spotlight. No one is perfect 100 percent of the time, so it's only natural that he's had a few slip-ups in his 35 years of existence. But sometimes things Prince Harry has said have generated more backlash than usual. And these days, with him leaving the monarchy behind, it seems he can do nothing right anymore. The public is mad, and they're not afraid to let him know.
It is worth noting that some of the mistakes on this list happened a long time ago. Harry's done a lot of growing up and apologizing since his naked Vegas days. He seems much more mature as a father and husband than ever before.
Part of that shift in maturity probably comes from the fact that he sought help later in life to process his mother's death. According to The Guardian, when he was 28, Prince Harry got professional help. "I needed to fix the mistakes I was making," he said, adding that grief led his life into "total chaos."
He's since righted the ship, so to speak, but he still faces criticism from new things he says and does all the time. Perhaps the public is less forgiving now that he's no longer a royal, or maybe he's just making more mistakes as he enters into this new phase of his life, but he has gotten a lot of negative press lately.
... not that Harry will let that bother him.
Prince Harry has hated the press his whole life, and that's not going to change now. He just doesn't let it stop him from living his life. So even though he was hit with backlash after these 15 instances, he's continued to come out on the other side as himself -- and maybe, eventually, the public and the press will forgive him.
-
Announcing His Royal Exit1
Harry's Instagram statement about how he and Meghan were stepping back as senior royals made it look to some of the British public -- who has long adored him -- like he was turning his back on them. Meghan hadn't been part of the family for that long at that point, so it was less surprising that she didn't want to be royal. But for Harry to have grown up in the family, curried favor with so many royal fans, and then to leave it all behind was upsetting to many.
-
His Rebranding Attempt Met a Backlash2
There's a lot going on in the world right now, so some people found it "appalling" that Harry would choose this moment to announce his and Meghan's rebranded foundation name. A condition of the couple's departure was that they couldn't use Sussex Royal in their branding, so they announced last week that they were calling their new charity Archewell. Well, cute nod to Archie aside, some people wish they would have waited on such a nonessential matter.
-
-
How He's Handling Today's Situation vs. William and Kate3
Not only were some upset by Harry's rebranding timing, but others are mad that he hasn't done more during this time. William and Kate have been conducting business from home on the frontlines of the issues facing the world today, whereas Meghan and Harry re-posted the Queen's statement on the matter and also made one other Instagram statement. Seems like some fans wanted to see action, not words.
-
He Corrected Meghan4
Meghan Markle recently did an amazing job as a narrator for a Disney+ elephant documentary, but Prince Harry couldn't just let her have her moment. He reportedly kept correcting Meghan's pronunciation throughout the recording as if she's not a professional actress or anything. Harry, we know you like elephants, too, but let her handle this one.
-
-
Focusing on Negative Press5
Harry takes almost every chance he can to criticize the press, but doing so on a recent tour of Africa made some people upset. He had generally been getting very favorable press on that tour. He was there with Meghan and little Archie, and fans were loving it. But reports indicate that they loved it a lot less when Harry got on his anti-press soap box.
-
Making Meghan's Press Struggles About Himself6
Speaking of Harry's anti-press mentality, some people were mad when he first released a statement about Meghan after they began dating. On the surface, the move was sweet: He defended his partner against racist and sexist media attacks. But others criticized Harry for making it about himself when they feel the emphasis should have been on Meghan.
They feel that way because of lines in the statement like, "He has never been comfortable with [public interest], but he has tried to develop a thick skin about the level of media interest that comes with it."
It's true that the letter does start out talking about himself, but the majority of it is about Meghan. This is one criticism that seems a bit overblown.
-
-
A Dig at Eugenie and Beatrice?7
Harry and Meghan did not leave royalty quietly. They recently posted the somewhat salty statement to their website: "While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place."
Some think that was a dig at Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, because they're considered royals who also have their own careers. However, the situation is a bit different, because the princesses are ninth and 10th in line for the throne and not considered core royals. Harry's duties were more significant than theirs, and so it makes sense that the Queen was more concerned with Harry's desire to step back.
-
Calling Out Kate8
The princesses aren't the only ones who Harry seemingly called out. When he and Meghan were met with a backlash for trademarking Sussex Royal, they released a statement saying they would rescind the trademarks while also pointing out that Kate trademarked her own royal title in 2013.
"For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed," Harry and Meghan's statement said.
So salty!
-
-
Playing a Supposed 'Anti-Royal' Song9
This is more something Harry did than said, but some fans were outraged when Harry chose a song by The Stone Roses to play over a video of him carrying out a rugby-themed duty. They're a notorious anti-royal band. However, some fans argued that the song is popular amongst rugby fans and that's why it might have been chosen.
Just goes to show that Harry can't win no matter what he's saying or doing.
-
Compared His Military Job to a Video Game10
Several years ago when Harry was still in the military, he met backlash for the casual way in which he talked about his job. For one, he mentioned how helicopter pilots often have to "take a life to save a life." Per Business Insider, a senior officer took issue with Harry saying that. "No one in the Army, especially an officer, should be so dismissive about taking life," the officer said.
Harry also compared his piloting job to playing a video game, which upset people as well. "I'm one of those people who loves playing PlayStation and Xbox, so with my thumbs, I like to think I’m probably quite useful," he said at the time.
-
-
Apologizing for Using a Slur11
One thing Harry's done that he definitely deserved to be criticized for was using an anti-Pakistani slur when referencing a fellow soldier. A spokesperson for Harry released an apology from the prince shortly after.
"Prince Harry fully understands how offensive this term can be, and is extremely sorry for any offense his words might cause," the statement said. "However, on this occasion three years ago, Prince Harry used the term without any malice and as a nickname about a highly popular member of his platoon. There is no question that Prince Harry was in any way seeking to insult his friend."
-
Problematic Birthday Message for Prince George12
This one is a bit silly, but it just shows the range of what Harry will be criticized for. Harry and Meghan's Instagram account Sussex Royal never uses the Cambridge children's titles when wishing them happy birthday, and some fans have made it into a Big Thing. "Happy birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo," their message to Charlotte read on her big day. People were up in arms over them not calling her Princess Charlotte.
So, come George's birthday, they tried to avoid the situation altogether by simply saying, "Happy birthday!" and not addressing him by name at all. Still, some fans called Harry and Meghan out for dropping His Royal Highness Prince George.
Ookay then.
-
-
Defending Taking a Private Jet13
Harry and Meghan are staunch advocates for the environment, which some fans felt was incongruous with them taking private planes. After meeting backlash for one such trip, Harry addressed the issue. "I came here by commercial," he said at an event. "I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe. It's genuinely as simple as that."
There we have it, folks!
-
Skipping Christmas With the Queen14
Here's another thing Harry did that caused pushback. Last year, Harry and Meghan chose to have a small Christmas celebration with just themselves, Archie, and Meghan's mom Doria. Usually, the royals spend Christmas with the Queen, and many royal fans were up in arms over Harry's supposed slight to his grandmother. This is one of those occasions where we can't know what went on behind the scenes, perhaps the Queen was totally fine with it. But the fans definitely weren't.
-
-
Saying No One Wants to be King15
In a candid interview with Newsweek, Harry boldly stated, "Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time." Well, he may have been speaking for himself, but not necessarily his grandmother, father, brother, or nephew who are ruling or will rule one day. Now, coupled with the fact that Harry is no longer carrying out whatever duties he did have -- remember, he would likely never have been King anyway -- his statement seems especially dismissive.