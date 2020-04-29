16 Ways Prince Harry's Royal Exit Might Be Taking a Toll on Him

Image: KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images



KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images It is clear that the indefinite sabbatical that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken from royal life has had a more negative affect on him than planned. The Duke of Sussex's trek to Los Angeles to separate himself from the royal family -- in hopes he and Meghan Markle can focus more on their personal goals and business endeavors -- has become ... well, complicated. The news of the Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals was shocking to many, especially Harry's father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.

Harry has publicly acknowledged his stress that his father and grandmother will not be around forever. This feeling has been tested now more than ever as his family had experienced a health scare within their immediate circle, thanks to our new normal. (Thankfully, Prince Charles has fully recovered.)



With Harry and Meghan -- and Archie! -- now calling California home, we're sure there's going to be more updates about this trio in time to come. (We've already seen footage of Meghan and Harry in LA, so it's basically a matter of time.) Still, reports continue to surface that the move to this side of the pond hasn't been easy on Prince Harry, and we totally get it.

Here are some ways Harry's move to California might take a toll on him. Hopefully, he and his family are able to adjust and still keep the lines of communication open with the royal family.