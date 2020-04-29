16 Ways Prince Harry's Royal Exit Might Be Taking a Toll on Him

KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty Images
It is clear that the indefinite sabbatical that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken from royal life has had a more negative affect on him than planned. The Duke of Sussex's trek to Los Angeles to separate himself from the royal family -- in hopes he and Meghan Markle can focus more on their personal goals and business endeavors -- has become ... well, complicated. The news of the Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royals was shocking to many, especially Harry's father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth.
Harry has publicly acknowledged his stress that his father and grandmother will not be around forever. This feeling has been tested now more than ever as his family had experienced a health scare within their immediate circle, thanks to our new normal. (Thankfully, Prince Charles has fully recovered.)
With Harry and Meghan -- and Archie! -- now calling California home, we're sure there's going to be more updates about this trio in time to come. (We've already seen footage of Meghan and Harry in LA, so it's basically a matter of time.) Still, reports continue to surface that the move to this side of the pond hasn't been easy on Prince Harry, and we totally get it.
Here are some ways Harry's move to California might take a toll on him. Hopefully, he and his family are able to adjust and still keep the lines of communication open with the royal family.
He's Already Snapped ...1
Before the move, Harry was already feeling the added pressure to protect Meghan. It was reported that Harry "snapped" when he realized there is no added protection for his family from the paparazzi. As a result, Harry felt as though he had no choice but to flee to Canada to protect them -- going into this major transition in his life under pressure and feeling stressed.
Preparing for the Backlash2
If we're being honest, Prince Harry hasn't been happy with royal life for quite some time. Since announcing their plan to step down from royal life, it appeared to be a difficult time for Harry and Meghan. They likely knew their decision wasn't going to be an easy adjustment for everyone -- especially since they already faced so much scrutiny -- so we can only imagine how much leaving royal life is taking a toll on both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Having a Hard Time With the Paparazzi3
Earlier in 2020, a friend close to Harry told ABC News while the prince was happy for his family to try and live a "normal life," he was struggling with the reality of paparazzi following them. "He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right?" Nacho Figueras revealed. "Because when you have 1,000 paparazzis outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that's not very, very normal."
Moving to a 'Paparazzi Hotbed'4
Speaking of the paparazzi, if Harry thought life in Canada with photographers was going to be difficult, he's in for a wild ride. Reports are surfacing that Meghan and Harry moved to a "paparazzi hotbed" in Los Angeles, the Sierra Retreat area of Malibu to be exact, which is an interesting choice.
"This is LA, there are probably 200 to 300 photographers around, they’re really hungry for pictures right now," celeb snapper Mark Karloff told the Daily Star. "If they were out and about, they could expect to get it constantly if they decide to frequent any place."
He hasn't seen anything yet ...
Missing His Family5
As we mentioned, Prince Charles has recovered after falling ill during this international health crisis. (Thank goodness.) At the time of his diagnosis, it was reported Prince Harry was feeling guilty and anxious because he was so far away from his family. Given the general pause on domestic and international flights these days, Harry can't just leave Los Angeles for the UK whenever he wants.
Hopefully, they're all keeping in touch via video conferencing!
'Walking Away' From His Loved Ones6
To no surprise, Harry might be homesick, and honestly, who wouldn't be? In March, royal expert Kate Nicholl revealed a "friend of Harry's" told her he was feeling incredibly emotional as his royal duties came to an end.
"I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him," the unnamed friend alleged to Nicholl.
'Duck Out of Water'7Though Harry exuded tons of confidence as a senior member of the royal family, he might be feeling like a "duck out of water" after his decision to exit stage right.
"Harry didn't go to university and he hasn't had much work experience other than being in the army and charity work," royal expert Duncan Larcombe speculates about Prince Harry adjusting to his new life. "Being in Hollywood is likely to make him feel like a duck out of water, as it will be tricky for him to find a suitable role."
'Missing Home More Than Ever'8
The same royal expert also speculates that Prince Harry is missing home given the world's new normal -- and possibly the strong desire to help his country. "I suspect he will be missing home more than ever and feeling a bit helpless," Larcombe maintains, signaling to the royal family trying to help people and boost morale during this trying time.
Honestly, it makes sense.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have been stepping up as of late, reaching out to first responders and teachers. We can only imagine Harry would like to do the same in some type of capacity.
No Support9
Harry and Meghan didn't receive the support or the treatment that William and Kate have. This was a huge factor that led to their departure. Will this drive an even bigger wedge between them - - or will Harry and Meghan's departure be an eye-opening experience for the royal family?
Tension With Will10
The New York Times reported there still might be trouble between Prince Harry and Prince William. During what was Harry and Meghan's final royal engagement in March, apparently, Will and Harry were a bit icy toward each other and did not speak, which is pretty heartbreaking. It stinks there's still tension between Harry and William, and with the physical distance now between them, we can only imagine the stress.
Fear of Being 'Isolated'11
In February, there were whispers that Prince Harry was fearful he might be "isolated" from the royal family after his decision to step down from his senior duties. Royal commentator Angela Mollard noted though Harry is an "incredibly strong" person, the isolation he could face because of his decision might be weighing on him -- especially as Prince Charles and William will have more father-son moments together.
"That kind of closeness between them, and the friendliness and the sort of clubbable-ness of these two heirs to the throne will not have gone unnoticed by Harry," Mollard added about Charles and William together during a previous public event.
Whispers of Financial Trouble12
The last thing Meghan and Harry need after their royal exit is dealing with financial insecurity, and sadly, that might be their reality. With reports of a "very tough" time ahead, it sounds like Harry will have to adjust sooner than later to not having access to the royal purse strings he once did.
"As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead,"royal journalist Omid Scobie mentioned on The HeirPod podcast. "They have spent the last few years not earning a living."
Archie Not Being Around His Cousins13
With so much uncertainty surrounding Harry's tumultuous relationship with his family, there is a lot of buzz around whether or not the children will know each other -- or even grow up together. And with the tension continuing to build between Harry and William amid his decision to leave royal life, everything remains uncertain at this point.
Hopefully, little Archie can spend some time with his cousins, Princess Charlotte, and Princes George and Louis.
Royal Fans Might Be Over Him Already14
With the decision to remove himself from royal duties, it seems royal fans are already over his departure as 9 out of 10 fans said they would like to see Harry removed from the line of succession. (Ouch.) Should Harry feel unsupported in his decision to step away, who knows the additional stress he'll feel.
Missing the Army15
"Harry has told friends he is really missing the Army as well his military appointments. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces," an unnamed insider revealed to The Telegraph about Harry missing "the camaraderie" of being in the armed forces. "He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did."
"Of course he doesn't blame Meghan. There is just a sense that he might have been better protected if he was still in the Army," the source adds.
Potentially Clashing With Hollywood Life16
Although Meghan Markle is a California native and comes from an entertainment industry background, Harry doesn't seem that into celebrity life and might clash with his new reality.
"They've swapped royalty for celebrity. Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity," Angela Levin, Harry's biographer, told Newsweek. "This was after he met Meghan but before they married. He explained the difference, that celebrities can pick and choose when they want the press to be there but if you're a royal you're on duty 24/7."
Doing His Best To Cope17
Despite the distance between the countries, Prince Prince Harry and Meghan are doing their best to remain positive. They continue to support one another during this difficult adjustment. Their exit from royal life and move to Los Angeles happened much quicker than anticipated and has played a major role in Harry's feelings toward the separation from his family. It certainly isn't proving to be an easy choice that they have made, but we're hopeful it will end happily for them!