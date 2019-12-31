Prince Harry Reportedly Never Wanted Archie to Grow Up Royal

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Prince Harry
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

To a lot of us, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal life seemed a bit sudden, even though there have been clues that they've been unhappy for a long time. But apparently, this is something Harry's always kept in the back of his mind. Reportedly, Harry never wanted Archie to grow up royal, so it was only a matter of time before he backed out of the monarchy completely.

  • In a recent interview, Jane Goodall opened up about when she last spoke with Harry.

    Prince Harry, Jane Goodall
    Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    (And yes, we're talking about that Jane Goodall.)

    Last summer, Harry interviewed Jane at an event, and the interview later appeared in British Vogue. But recently, Jane has opened up about what she and the Duke of Sussex talked about outside of their interview, and it seems like he may have revealed his plans to peace out of the royal family a bit early.

    • Advertisement

  • Jane revealed that she got to see Meghan and Archie toward the end of their interview. 

    Prince Harry, Jane Goodall
    Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    “At the end [of the conversation] Meghan came in to listen with Archie," she recently told The Daily Mail. “He was very tiny and very sleepy -- not too pleased to be passed from his mummy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family.”

    Well, if this interview took place in July, that means that Archie would have only been 2 months old -- so small! 

  • She mentioned that Harry seemed to be against the idea of Archie growing up royal. 

    “I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,'” Jane added. 

    Whoa -- we wouldn't have imagined he'd be speaking semi-publicly about leaving the royal family, but it sounds like this is something that Harry's had in mind for a long time now. No wonder he was so eager to get the ball rolling on his and Meghan's departure from royalty.

  • We can't blame Harry for wanting something different for his son.

    Princess Diana, Prince Harry
    Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

    While he did seem to have a happy childhood, losing his mom, Princess Diana, at such a young age has obviously had a huge impact on him. Watching Meghan go through backlash in the media has to be a sore spot for him, and he probably doesn't want Archie to have to live in the spotlight himself. It makes total sense that he'd want to protect his kid from the bad parts of his own upbringing. 

  • So far, it seems like Harry certainly made the right decision. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie
    Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    He and Meghan seem satisfied with their choice to leave the UK, even though it must have been a pretty tough one to make. Now, they're free to live their lives, and, just as importantly, raise Archie as they see fit without the pressures of being royal put on him. 

    We've gotta admire Harry for doing the best for his kid. So far, he seems to be an amazing dad. 

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement