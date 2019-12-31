Prince Harry Reportedly Never Wanted Archie to Grow Up Royal

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
To a lot of us, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal life seemed a bit sudden, even though there have been clues that they've been unhappy for a long time. But apparently, this is something Harry's always kept in the back of his mind. Reportedly, Harry never wanted Archie to grow up royal, so it was only a matter of time before he backed out of the monarchy completely.
In a recent interview, Jane Goodall opened up about when she last spoke with Harry.
Jane revealed that she got to see Meghan and Archie toward the end of their interview.
She mentioned that Harry seemed to be against the idea of Archie growing up royal.
“I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this.’ Harry said, ‘No, he’s not growing up like that,'” Jane added.
Whoa -- we wouldn't have imagined he'd be speaking semi-publicly about leaving the royal family, but it sounds like this is something that Harry's had in mind for a long time now. No wonder he was so eager to get the ball rolling on his and Meghan's departure from royalty.
We can't blame Harry for wanting something different for his son.
So far, it seems like Harry certainly made the right decision.
