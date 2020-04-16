15 New Celebrity Couples of 2020 That Have Our Full Attention

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Rekindled love interests, colleagues turned lovers, and "friends" still trying to navigate what exactly their relationship will be. These are a few examples of the hottest 2020 celebrity couples to come to light. Shockingly enough, some of our celebrity couples still surprise us to this very day. The list of the most recent celebs consists of teenage heartthrobs, child star actors, comedians, country singers, heiresses, young billionaires, rappers, athletes and Olympic gold medalists to name a few. Despite who fans might think our celebrity favs should be dating, celebs certainly know how to shock when it comes to announcing their new found love interest. Celebrity couples are the talk of the town. Everyone wants to know who's dating who, along with the steamy details of their relationships, and their pasts.
Due to the overwhelming pressure from being in the spotlight, it has been said that celebrities must fight harder than those of us at home to keep their relationships stronger than ever. Celebrity couples for the most part do their best to keep their romances under wraps. It can be an overwhelming influx of paparazzi and extra unwanted press. Part of their life as a celebrity means sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly with their fans. Stars caught in the act of normal day-to-day activities -- like grocery shopping, out walking their dogs, or taking their children to the park with their significant other or new beau -- can quickly turn into the latest and greatest gossip. A fair amount of celebrity couples meet when they're co-stars on a project together, or a connection that is formed through their work. Due to their overwhelming schedules, it can be incredibly difficult for them to meet someone or date, outside of their celebrity circles.
The hottest new couples of 2020 thus far are all vastly different -- from A-list actors, to singers/songwriters, to professional athletes and producers. There is one thing that remains true for all our 2020 celebrity couples, they're all easy on the eyes.
Zac Efron & Halton Sage1
It all started in 2014 on the set of the hit movie Neighbors. Zac Efron and Halston Sage met as co-stars, which quickly evolved into a friendship. Ultimately, the two became romantically involved. While it was short-lived, only lasted 3 brief months, the two have since rekindled their undeniable love for one another at the end of 2019 and spent the holidays together.
The pair are both known for their roles as child stars. While Efron got his start on The Disney Channel as Troy Bolton in High School Musical, Sage also got her start as a child star on the hit children's network Nickelodeon, staring as Grace in How to Rock.
Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson2
While their romance only recently became official to the public as they appeared together at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have been rumored to have been dating for quite some time now. Known for his quirky and charismatic on screen persona, he won over his former co-star (the two appeared together in The To-Do List) after both had recently come out of long term relationships. Bill Hader, formerly married to Maggie Carey, and Rachel was formerly dating heartthrob Hayden Christensen for over a decade. Both Rachel and Bill have children from their prior relationships and have brought together their families in a brady bunch-esque style.
Nina Dobrev & Shaun White3Rumors have been swirling that three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White and actress Nina Dobrev are an item. While the snowboarder and Vampire Diaries alum have only been recently spotted spending time together, it is uncertain as to how long their potential "romance" has been going on. (Both Nina and Shaun have been in the same friends circle for years now.) In the past, Nina has been known to use working out as a way of forging relationships and winning men over. In past relationships, Nina has been known to take things slowly and let relationships progress organically, rather than forcing them.
Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas4
Cuban native Ana de Armas is getting cozy with Boston breed actor Ben Affleck. The two met during filming of their newest project, Deep Water, set to release in November of this year. Earlier this month, sources confirmed that the two are romantically involved after spending the fall and winter months together shooting. Most recently, the two visited Ana's home city of Havana where they were spotted sightseeing and visiting museums and restaurants. Despite reports that Ben's biggest regret was divorcing ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he seems to be getting along just fine with his new love interest.
De Armas is known for roles in films starring A-list celebrities, like The Informer and Knives Out.
Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail5
Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail's budding romance has certainly been sped up by their news last December of the announcement of their first baby together, due this year. (Michelle has a daughter with the late Heath Ledger.) The two made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards earlier this year and have recently sparked marriage rumors are the pair have been spotted wearing matching hardware.
Thomas Kail is known for directing the hit Broadway play Hamilton, while Michelle is known for her role on Dawson's Creek, as well as her recent award-winning role on the FX hit show Fosse/Verdon.
Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky6
Lady Gaga seems to be smitten with new love interest Michael Polansky. The pair was spotted leaving the Super Bowl LIV in February, and reports are that they're inseparable. The actress has been engaged a couple of times in her past, most recently in 2019 to celebrity agent Christian Carino, igniting rumors Gaga and A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper were secretly hooking up. (Gaga has denied the Bradley Cooper dating rumors.) Prior to that engagement, she and actor Taylor Kinney were engaged for a year in 2016.
Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons7
The Jenner sisters seem to be giving their on-again, off-again relationships with their respective beaus another go. Sources tell People that despite their hectic schedules, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons are attempting to make time for each other. The model/actress and NBA player are incredibly busy but want to spend time with each other. Simmons has been in the NBA for almost four years now, and according to sources, at 23, he is one of the most critical players in the NBA.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott8
The other half of the Jenner sister duo seems to be following suit and giving it another shot with her on again-off again boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, split last year, despite marriage rumors. The two have been friendly and seem to be co-parenting Stormi just fine. Despite everything, the pair have spent recent months together and plan to move forward with their attempt at rekindling their romance.
Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks9
Liam Hemsworth seems to be getting along just fine amidst his divorce last year from Miley Cyrus. He and new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are enjoying their time together and recently were spotted smooching on the beach in Melbourne, Australia. Liam introduced Grabriella to his parents, so the relationship is progressing rather quickly. Reportedly, Liam's parents were not a fan Miley and appear to be very fond of his new love interest.
Although Liam and Miley were married for less than a year, the two of them moved on quickly. Miley Cyrus is reportedly dating Australian singer Cody Simpson.
Nicolas Cage & Riko Shibata10
Nicolas Cage has taken on a new found love interest, Riko Shibata. There is a 30-year age difference between the two, but that doesn't seem to hinder their relationship at all. The pair were spotted in early March sightseeing and museum hopping around NYC. Riko and Nicolas have been dating for a couple months now, and it's Cage's first relationship since his split from his ex-wife in 2019. (The two were married for only four days.)
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum11
The 39-year-old actress was engaged back in 2018 to Chris Zylka, best known for his role in the CW's hit show The Secret Circle, but the engagement did not last very long. Paris Hilton has been quoted saying she will never settle -- hence her not moving forward with her marriage to Zylka. Reports say that Paris and new boyfriend Carter Reum's romance progessed quicky, and an engagement could happen soon. The pair were caught getting hot and heavy at an after party for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer12
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer have been rumored to getting hot and heavy since last August, but the two have only recently been more public about their romance. On various occasions, Stewart and Meyer have been photographed getting groceries, which seem to be their public activity of choice. Stewart is best known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight series. While Meyer isn't an actress, she is very familiar with the Hollywood lifestyle. Meyer is a screenwriter and has written for projects on Netflix's XOXO, starring Sarah Hyland.
Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich13
Demi Lovato has a new blossoming romance with Young and the Restless star Max Ehrich. The two, who made waves about their romance back in March, have been spotted around town sporting face masks and latex gloves while stocking up on groceries. There are whispers Max wants to pop the question once life gets back to normal, so time will tell if they two take things to the next level!
Adrian Brody & Georgina Chapman14
Only one day after American film producer Harvey Weinstein had the book thrown at him, People reported his fashion designer ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, and actor Adrian Brody are officially a couple. Though it has been reported the were were linked together last fall, in February, Page Six confirmed Georgina and Adrian are a couple. he pair have been spotted together out in public, despite the on-going media coverage on Chapman's ex-husband.
Zendaya & Jacob Elordi15
Rumors have been swirling around the possibility of a romance between Zendaya and Jacob Elordi (the co-stars met when filming the HBO show Euphoria), though there are questions as Jacob has been quoted saying he thinks of Zendaya "like my sister." Though Jacob and Zendaya have remained pretty hush about their possible love connection, the writing is pretty much on the wall.
(Honorable Mention) Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin16
Actress Jana Kramer and her former professional athlete hubby, Michael Caussin, are reportedly doing better amidst a recent rocky stint in their marriage. (The pair have two childen together.) Back in February, the couple exposed their issues on their podcast together that included a discussion about some incidents that "triggered" Jana.