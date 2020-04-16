15 New Celebrity Couples of 2020 That Have Our Full Attention

Image: BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images



BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Rekindled love interests, colleagues turned lovers, and "friends" still trying to navigate what exactly their relationship will be. These are a few examples of the hottest 2020 celebrity couples to come to light. Shockingly enough, some of our celebrity couples still surprise us to this very day. The list of the most recent celebs consists of teenage heartthrobs, child star actors, comedians, country singers, heiresses, young billionaires, rappers, athletes and Olympic gold medalists to name a few. Despite who fans might think our celebrity favs should be dating, celebs certainly know how to shock when it comes to announcing their new found love interest. Celebrity couples are the talk of the town. Everyone wants to know who's dating who, along with the steamy details of their relationships, and their pasts.



Due to the overwhelming pressure from being in the spotlight, it has been said that celebrities must fight harder than those of us at home to keep their relationships stronger than ever. Celebrity couples for the most part do their best to keep their romances under wraps. It can be an overwhelming influx of paparazzi and extra unwanted press. Part of their life as a celebrity means sharing the good, the bad, and the ugly with their fans. Stars caught in the act of normal day-to-day activities -- like grocery shopping, out walking their dogs, or taking their children to the park with their significant other or new beau -- can quickly turn into the latest and greatest gossip. A fair amount of celebrity couples meet when they're co-stars on a project together, or a connection that is formed through their work. Due to their overwhelming schedules, it can be incredibly difficult for them to meet someone or date, outside of their celebrity circles.

The hottest new couples of 2020 thus far are all vastly different -- from A-list actors, to singers/songwriters, to professional athletes and producers. There is one thing that remains true for all our 2020 celebrity couples, they're all easy on the eyes.