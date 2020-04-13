Prince Harry Reportedly Ditched His Last Name

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Big changes just keep on coming for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, right down to their names -- especially when it comes to Prince Harry. It seems Harry's dropped his last name now that the rest of his royal obligations have been fulfilled, according to legal documents he recently filed for one of his new business ventures. We should have seen this coming! 

  • For those who aren't in the know, Harry's last name is Mountbatten-Windsor. 

    There are a few different last names that the royals can use. Given that Harry and the rest of his family are from the House of Windsor, that tends to be what they go by -- although he and Prince William have used Wales as their last name in the past, including when they were serving in the British military.

    Even Archie's last name is Mountbatten-Windsor (at this point, anyway), but now, it seems like that may all be about to change.

  • When registering his eco-minded travel organization, Travalyst, he didn't include his traditional last name.

    According to the Daily Mail, Harry left Mountbatten-Windsor out of his name completely, instead calling himself "Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex" in the travel documents.

    It's also worth noting that he didn't include his "HRH" title (His Royal Highness) in listing his name, either, but that part is much less surprising, since he and Meghan lost their royal titles as part of their transition out of normal life.

  • This isn't the first time Harry's dropped his last name.

    At a Travalyst event in Scotland in February, Harry reportedly asked to just be called Harry, without even using the word "prince" or his last name at all.

    "He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," Ayesha Hazarika, the host of the event, said when she was introducing Harry on stage. Hey, who are we to argue with that?

  • We're wondering what this means for his family going forward.

    Obviously, Harry's getting by just fine without a last name, and Meghan could definitely still go by Meghan Markle -- after all, that is how she's known best. But what about Archie? He'll need a last name, especially once he starts school. So does that mean he'll stick with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, or will his parents come up with something totally different when the time comes? 

    We have so many questions! 

  • We're definitely interested to see how this plays out. 

    Harry and Meghan's transition has been complete for less than a month at this point, so we're sure plenty of changes are still on their way, and that they're probably just figuring out things as they go. It's definitely an unprecedented time in the royal family ... and so far, Harry and Meghan seem to be handling things pretty well.

    We're on the lookout for a potential new last name, though. Hmm ... 

