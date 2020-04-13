Prince Harry Reportedly Ditched His Last Name

There are a few different last names that the royals can use. Given that Harry and the rest of his family are from the House of Windsor, that tends to be what they go by -- although he and Prince William have used Wales as their last name in the past, including when they were serving in the British military.

Even Archie's last name is Mountbatten-Windsor (at this point, anyway), but now, it seems like that may all be about to change.