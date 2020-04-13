Prince Harry Reportedly Ditched His Last Name

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Big changes just keep on coming for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, right down to their names -- especially when it comes to Prince Harry. It seems Harry's dropped his last name now that the rest of his royal obligations have been fulfilled, according to legal documents he recently filed for one of his new business ventures. We should have seen this coming!
-
For those who aren't in the know, Harry's last name is Mountbatten-Windsor.
-
When registering his eco-minded travel organization, Travalyst, he didn't include his traditional last name.
-
-
This isn't the first time Harry's dropped his last name.
-
We're wondering what this means for his family going forward.
-
-
We're definitely interested to see how this plays out.
Share this Story