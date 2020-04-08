Royal Family Travels With Their Own Alcohol To Prevent Drinks From Being 'Spiked'

It's well-known that the British royal family is an institution deeply steeped in traditions and strange-to-us-commoner rules, but this latest tidbit on The Firm may be a new one, even for the most ardent of royal fans. According to a new report in the Telegraph (via Express), most members of the royal family travel with their own personal stash of booze. Well, we be darned. 

  • Evidently, whilst on tours and such, the royal family always travels with their own bottles of alcohol. 

    queen elizabeth
    Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

    Although initially this may sound strange, once explained, it makes sense -- they don't want anyone "spiking" their drinks, and bringing their own private bottles ensures this won't happen. Even though this all sounds a bit medieval or like something in a Daniel Craig movie, one can never be too careful. Given that members of the royal family are all so important and powerful, their well-being is of the utmost importance, no?

  • Telegraph reporter Gordon Rayner gave a little insight as to what Prince Charles and Camilla are always sure to have packed in their overnight bags. 

    Raynor claims that Camilla's drink of choice is a glass of red wine whereas Prince Charles likes a gin and tonic. Apparently Charles also enjoys a Laphroaig malt on occasion and even has a special Highgrove edition of the whiskey from Islay. Fancy!

    If the image of Charles and Camilla lugging around bottles of booze has you laughing, take comfort in the fact that they're not the ones who supposedly carrying their alcohol around -- their bodyguards do.

  • Apparently, royals aren't big drinkers, but the Queen does imbibe on occasion. 

    queen elizabeth
    AFP/Stringer/Getty Images

    According to Express, Queen Elizabeth occasionally enjoys a tipple, and a former royal chef once revealed that the monarch enjoys a gin and Dubonnet with slice of lemon and "lots of ice" before lunch each day. Hmm. If that's true, that's not exactly occasionally -- not that we're judging!

    It was also previously reported -- though then denied by the palace -- that, in addition to her pre-lunch drink, Queen Elizabeth has a dry gin martini during lunch, as well as a piece of chocolate and a glass of wine afterward, and then in the evening, she opts for a glass of champagne. That seems like a lot of alcohol before dinner for such a small person.

  • Another travel rule of theirs?

    kate middleton
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    They always travel with something conservative and black. The reason? In case someone unexpectedly dies -- either where they're traveling to or so they look appropriate when they touch back down in Britain. 

    "The family also always pack a black outfit in their color-coordinated luggage," Express reported. "This is specifically to be prepared beforehand if a family member dies during their foreign travels." Makes sense. To be honest, we're more interested in this color-coordinated luggage.

  • These rules may seem a little over-the-top, but one can never be too careful when they're a royal. 

    prince william, kate middleton
    Samir Hussein / Getty Images

    It's unfortunate that William, Kate, and the rest of the monarchy can't simply crack open a bottle of something with others when they're traveling, but it would be awful if anything ever happened. Guess it's a small price to pay to travel the world and live in a castle. We all pay a price for something, now don't we?

    Cheers,  guys!

