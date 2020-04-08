Royal Family Travels With Their Own Alcohol To Prevent Drinks From Being 'Spiked'

Telegraph reporter Gordon Rayner gave a little insight as to what Prince Charles and Camilla are always sure to have packed in their overnight bags.

Raynor claims that Camilla's drink of choice is a glass of red wine whereas Prince Charles likes a gin and tonic. Apparently Charles also enjoys a Laphroaig malt on occasion and even has a special Highgrove edition of the whiskey from Islay. Fancy!

If the image of Charles and Camilla lugging around bottles of booze has you laughing, take comfort in the fact that they're not the ones who supposedly carrying their alcohol around -- their bodyguards do.