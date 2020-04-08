Royal Family Travels With Their Own Alcohol To Prevent Drinks From Being 'Spiked'

Phil Noble/Getty Images
It's well-known that the British royal family is an institution deeply steeped in traditions and strange-to-us-commoner rules, but this latest tidbit on The Firm may be a new one, even for the most ardent of royal fans. According to a new report in the Telegraph (via Express), most members of the royal family travel with their own personal stash of booze. Well, we be darned.
-
Evidently, whilst on tours and such, the royal family always travels with their own bottles of alcohol.
-
Telegraph reporter Gordon Rayner gave a little insight as to what Prince Charles and Camilla are always sure to have packed in their overnight bags.
Raynor claims that Camilla's drink of choice is a glass of red wine whereas Prince Charles likes a gin and tonic. Apparently Charles also enjoys a Laphroaig malt on occasion and even has a special Highgrove edition of the whiskey from Islay. Fancy!
If the image of Charles and Camilla lugging around bottles of booze has you laughing, take comfort in the fact that they're not the ones who supposedly carrying their alcohol around -- their bodyguards do.
-
-
Apparently, royals aren't big drinkers, but the Queen does imbibe on occasion.
-
Another travel rule of theirs?
-
-
These rules may seem a little over-the-top, but one can never be too careful when they're a royal.
Share this Story