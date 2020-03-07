Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Website Is Being Held for Ransom

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue working on their own projects, it seems like they've hit a bit of a roadblock when it comes to their nonprofit organization. It appears the website Meghan and Harry might use for their foundation has been held for ransom, and whoever owns the domain has a very specific request in mind to give them the website back.
Uh oh ...
-
Last week, Meghan and Harry announced that their organization is called Archewell.
-
Now, the website seems to have been overtaken by someone demanding Harry return to the UK.
-
-
Last week, they were also victims of pranksters when someone got ahold of the site.
-
So far, Meghan and Harry haven't shared what their actual website will be.
-
-
Maybe now the haters can back off.
Wait, what are we thinking? This is Harry and Meghan we're talking about, and they'll probably have to deal with internet trolls for a long, long time -- if not for the rest of their lives.
We just hope this kind of thing rolls right off their back as they focus on what matters: Creating an organization that can help so many people, and spending quality time with their son, Archie. The rest is just background noise!
Share this Story