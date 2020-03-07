Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's New Website Is Being Held for Ransom

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue working on their own projects, it seems like they've hit a bit of a roadblock when it comes to their nonprofit organization. It appears the website Meghan and Harry might use for their foundation has been held for ransom, and whoever owns the domain has a very specific request in mind to give them the website back. 

  • Last week, Meghan and Harry announced that their organization is called Archewell. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    They filled fans in via the Telegraph, sharing that the name is meaningful to them especially because of their son's name and the meaning of the word "arche." 

    "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'" Meghan and Harry explained. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name." 

  • Now, the website seems to have been overtaken by someone demanding Harry return to the UK. 

    Archewell Charity website
    When people navigate to archewellcharity.com, they're greeted by text on the screen that says the website will not be handed over to Meghan and Harry until Harry himself has been returned to Buckingham Palace -- and it even includes an email address to contact if anyone has any questions. 

    Uh, we have a feeling this definitely won't influence Meghan and Harry in the slightest, but nice try?

  • Last week, they were also victims of pranksters when someone got ahold of the site.

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    No word on whether this was done by the same people, but shortly after Meghan and Harry shared the name of their organization, another website presumed to be theirs, archewellfoundation.com, that was redirected to a Kanye West music video for "Gold Digger" -- obviously insinuating that Meghan is a gold digger, which is both incorrect and, frankly, pretty rude. 

    And now, yet another prank. Can these two please catch a break? Seriously?

  • So far, Meghan and Harry haven't shared what their actual website will be. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    There's a good chance that they haven't been planning on using archewellcharity.com or archewellfoundation.com, so maybe this hacking hasn't harmed them in the slightest. Either way, though, it's pretty uncool -- neither of them have done anything to deserve it (or all the other hate they've been getting over the past two years). 

    Such is life as two former royals ... not that they should have to deal with any of this backlash, of course.

  • Maybe now the haters can back off.

    Wait, what are we thinking? This is Harry and Meghan we're talking about, and they'll probably have to deal with internet trolls for a long, long time -- if not for the rest of their lives.

    We just hope this kind of thing rolls right off their back as they focus on what matters: Creating an organization that can help so many people, and spending quality time with their son, Archie. The rest is just background noise! 

