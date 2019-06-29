Harry & Meghan's Potential Tell-All Interview Sounds Like the Royal Family's Worst Nightmare

Pool/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry, meghan markle
Pool/Getty Images

They wouldn't ... would they? According to a new report, there's a chance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to give a tell-all interview in which they reveal the royal family's deepest and darkest secrets -- or, at the very least, offer insight into The Firm that they certainly wouldn't invite unto themselves. Although we're really hoping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't resort to this, this isn't the first time this story has floated around. 

And sometimes, when there's smoke, there's fire ... 

  • Harry and Meghan have reportedly been offered a HEFTY sum of money in exchange for their candor. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    WPA Pool / Getty Images

    According to the Daily Star (via Page Six), Meghan and Harry have been offered a payment to the tune of $1 million in order to give a hold-nothing-back type of interview. Back in January, it was reported that the Sussexes were fielding offers from talk show powerhouses Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres. 

    "Sources close to the duchess revealed Oprah Winfrey is a favorite to quiz Meghan on her bombshell exit with Harry from ‘the Firm,'” an insider told the Daily Star. (Hey, if you're going to give a tell-all interview ...)

    • Advertisement

  • Some royal experts have said that if Harry and Meghan do wind up going this route, it "won't be pretty." Yikes!

    At the start of the year, Tom Bradby, the journalist who interviewed Harry and Meghan for their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, noted that if the Sussexes decide to put it all out there, it would create serious drama in the royal family -- and perhaps bring people over to Harry and Meghan's side. 

    "I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby wrote in the Sunday Times

    He  added: "I suspect the royal family would carry British public opinion still -- perhaps only just -- but its international standing is a key part of its value to the British state. If that were to be tarnished, it could be very damaging indeed." 

  • Sources say that Meghan believes an interview could help win back a bit of public support. 

    meghan markle
    Pool/Getty Images

    Who could blame her for that? The press never left her alone!

    An insider said that the duchess would "allow cameras to film their home and family life, and Harry is said to be giving ‘serious consideration’ to the proposal.”

    The source added: "When she was part of the royal family, it would have been unthinkable for her to do a solo interview with anyone about her life and how being a princess has changed her world. But now she’s very much her own boss and it has put her under pressure feeling that the public have lost their ‘love’ for her and Harry ­after they took the big step of­ ­going on their own."

    Again, we can see why they would feel this way, if this is true.

  • For people who could potentially criticize the couple for doing this, there's a little something to mitigate that. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Pool/Getty Images

    According to the report, the duchess would donate all of the proceeds to a charity. 

    “Meghan wants to donate all the money to charity -- probably the NHS after the incredible efforts of all the frontline workers,” the source said, though Page Six added that it could possibly be "funneled into their new charity, Archewell." Hard to criticize someone for doing that, right?

  • Even though we'd no doubt watch a Harry & Meghan tell-all, we'd also be a little bummed if they went ahead and did it. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Chris Jackson / Getty Images

    Although, sure, we love royal gossip just as much as the next person, such a move would signify that things are really bad -- still -- between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the royal family. If Harry and Meghan truly are entertaining this idea, perhaps they should put a pin in it and re-examine it at a later date when emotions have had time to settle down a bit. 

    We'd still watch it then, but the wounds of Megxit wouldn't be quite as fresh -- or depressing -- then.

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement