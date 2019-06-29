Harry & Meghan's Potential Tell-All Interview Sounds Like the Royal Family's Worst Nightmare

Pool/Getty Images
They wouldn't ... would they? According to a new report, there's a chance that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to give a tell-all interview in which they reveal the royal family's deepest and darkest secrets -- or, at the very least, offer insight into The Firm that they certainly wouldn't invite unto themselves. Although we're really hoping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wouldn't resort to this, this isn't the first time this story has floated around.
And sometimes, when there's smoke, there's fire ...
-
Harry and Meghan have reportedly been offered a HEFTY sum of money in exchange for their candor.
-
Some royal experts have said that if Harry and Meghan do wind up going this route, it "won't be pretty." Yikes!
At the start of the year, Tom Bradby, the journalist who interviewed Harry and Meghan for their documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, noted that if the Sussexes decide to put it all out there, it would create serious drama in the royal family -- and perhaps bring people over to Harry and Meghan's side.
"I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don't think it would be pretty," Bradby wrote in the Sunday Times.
He added: "I suspect the royal family would carry British public opinion still -- perhaps only just -- but its international standing is a key part of its value to the British state. If that were to be tarnished, it could be very damaging indeed."
-
-
Sources say that Meghan believes an interview could help win back a bit of public support.
-
For people who could potentially criticize the couple for doing this, there's a little something to mitigate that.
-
-
Even though we'd no doubt watch a Harry & Meghan tell-all, we'd also be a little bummed if they went ahead and did it.
Share this Story