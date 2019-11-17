Joy-Anna Duggar Shares a Tour of Her New Home

austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar, Gideon Forsyth
austinandjoyforsyth/Instagram

So many exciting things are happening for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth this year, and now, they're sharing their latest project with us. In a new YouTube vlog, Joy gave fans a tour of her new house. Knowing her knack for DIY projects and interior design, we're not surprised at all at the way it turned out. 

It's about time for HGTV to come calling ... 

  • Last year, Joy and Austin shared that they'd bought their first house together. 

    In November, Joy announced that she and Austin found a house, and it didn't take long for them to move in and start doing work on it. Of course, these two have been flipping houses together since before they were married, so it was only a matter of time before they found the perfect one to make their own -- and they spent the rest of 2019 doing renovations and turning it into the home of their dreams.

  • Now that the renovations are complete, they're sharing a look at the finished product.

    Joy-Anna Duggar living room
    Followtheforsyths/YouTube

    Joy-Anna and Austin's home features an open floor plan, and we're loving their living room. (That couch looks so comfy, and it seems like Gideon has plenty of room to play.) There's also plenty of greenery, which Joy said she loved, and floor to ceiling drapes -- which gives the room such an airy feel. It's amazing how much these little decor touches can change a room so much.

  • She showed off the kitchen, which is spotless, and pretty impressive for a pregnant mama with a toddler! 

    Joy-Anna Duggar kitchen
    followtheforsyths/YouTube

    We're loving everything about this kitchen. There are tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space -- and speaking of the counters, the granite is so pretty. In the video, Gideon also had to drag his stool over so he could show everybody watching at home how he can reach the sink and wash his hands -- with his mom watching and keeping him steady on the stool, of course. 

    So cute! 

  • Gideon also proudly showed off his room. 

    Gideon's bedroom
    followtheforsyths/Instagram

    Yep, this little guy is sleeping in a big boy bed these days, and apparently, he loves to jump on it. Then again, don't we all love jumping on the bed? He's got plenty of toys to keep him busy, though his mom and dad said his room is still a work in progress.They're also still working on putting their bedroom and their home office/guest bedroom together, but we have no doubt these rooms will look gorgeous when they're done.

  • Watch the full house tour here:

    As much as we loved Joy and Austin's camper that they were living in before this, it's good to see that they have a bigger space to be in now, especially because their family is growing. After all, they're expecting a baby girl later this year! 

    We can't wait to see more photos and videos of their house as they continue to work on it and decorate. In the meantime, we're just going to marvel over how clean Joy's kitchen is. 

    Seriously?!

