Joy-Anna Duggar Shares a Tour of Her New Home

So many exciting things are happening for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth this year, and now, they're sharing their latest project with us. In a new YouTube vlog, Joy gave fans a tour of her new house. Knowing her knack for DIY projects and interior design, we're not surprised at all at the way it turned out.
It's about time for HGTV to come calling ...
-
Last year, Joy and Austin shared that they'd bought their first house together.
In November, Joy announced that she and Austin found a house, and it didn't take long for them to move in and start doing work on it. Of course, these two have been flipping houses together since before they were married, so it was only a matter of time before they found the perfect one to make their own -- and they spent the rest of 2019 doing renovations and turning it into the home of their dreams.
-
Now that the renovations are complete, they're sharing a look at the finished product.
-
-
She showed off the kitchen, which is spotless, and pretty impressive for a pregnant mama with a toddler!
-
Gideon also proudly showed off his room.
-
-
Watch the full house tour here:
As much as we loved Joy and Austin's camper that they were living in before this, it's good to see that they have a bigger space to be in now, especially because their family is growing. After all, they're expecting a baby girl later this year!
We can't wait to see more photos and videos of their house as they continue to work on it and decorate. In the meantime, we're just going to marvel over how clean Joy's kitchen is.
Seriously?!
Share this Story