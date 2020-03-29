Prince William & Kate Middleton's Easter Photo Gives Rare Glimpse of Their Home

Karwai Tang / Getty Images
Even though Kate Middleton and Prince William come off as incredibly down-to-earth and even relatable people, it's rare for us to get a sneak behind the royal curtain, so to speak. Although we'll often see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing and joking with fellow parents about sleep deprivation, we've never caught a glimpse of what life is really like when the cameras aren't there -- until now. Over the weekend, Will and Kate shared a photo of their home at Kensington Palace, and really, the only word we can think of is: Wow.
On Sunday, the Cambridges wished everyone a Happy Easter on Instagram.
Instead of sharing a photo of their family -- which, don't get us wrong, we love -- William and Kate posted a beautiful photo of the exterior of Apartment 1A, which is their home at Kensington Palace. "Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter" was all the caption read, along with a bunny rabbit and a chick hatching out of an egg emoji, as well as the hashtag "Stay home save lives."
The angle of Will and Kate's "apartment" is one fans have never seen before.
And a beautiful one at that. Their daffodil game is strong. In the past, we've seen small glimpses of the Cambridges' full-time residence, including the iconic photo taken in 2014 of Will, Kate, Prince George, and their dog Lupo looking out the window. Needless to say, though, that offered very little in terms of a visual.
The pair's recent photo gave a much more vivid picture of where and how they live. We could almost see George, Charlotte, and Louis frolicking around on the grounds, hunting for spiders and the like.
Recently, the Cambridges have been offering little peeks of their home(s).
Before they made their move to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall (which is where they're sheltering in place), the pair posted two photos to Instagram of never-before-seen rooms in their Kensington Palace home -- their chic offices. (Well, Kate's looked very chic. Will could stand to clean up his computer wires a bit, tbh.)
And then of course there are the Zoom meetings they've been having, some of which they've shared on social media ...
... and in turn have offered us more insight to their living situation. When the Cambridges shared a call they had with teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy last week, we got to see yet another regal room in their life. Although we didn't see much in terms of their decorating style, we did get to catch a glimpse of some of the beautiful trimmings, details, and moldings in what is presumably one of their home offices.
William shared a few more calls he had over the weekend.
One was with a community farm in Wales that supports people with disabilities and the other was with a food bank in Yorkshire -- and both calls were done in the same room. Clearly, Prince William has his go-to spot for Zoom calls.
In the coming weeks, depending on what happens, we may see more glimpses of how the Cambridges live in the privacy of their own homes. Although, of course, we hope to see Will and Kate out and about in the world some time very soon, getting to see spaces in their home that we wouldn't otherwise see is a small silver lining to the current situation.
