Prince William & Kate Middleton's Easter Photo Gives Rare Glimpse of Their Home

The angle of Will and Kate's "apartment" is one fans have never seen before.

Taken by Jason Bell, it shows the couple, George and pet Lupo in their home, Apartment 1A, at Kensington Palace pic.twitter.com/2posumv5B8

And a beautiful one at that. Their daffodil game is strong. In the past, we've seen small glimpses of the Cambridges' full-time residence, including the iconic photo taken in 2014 of Will, Kate, Prince George, and their dog Lupo looking out the window. Needless to say, though, that offered very little in terms of a visual.

The pair's recent photo gave a much more vivid picture of where and how they live. We could almost see George, Charlotte, and Louis frolicking around on the grounds, hunting for spiders and the like.