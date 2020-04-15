5 Royal Couples Who Could Step Up to Fill Harry & Meghan's Shoes

Image: Heathcliff O'Malley - WP Pool/Getty Images



Heathcliff O'Malley - WP Pool/Getty Images When Harry and Meghan stepped down from being working royals, the royal family was left without two of its brightest stars. Harry was voted the perennial favorite royal year after year in national British polls, and Meghan was not far down the list. Huge crowds gathered outside events they attended, and the charities and causes they worked hard to promote benefited from the exposure. They brought a touch of modernity and vibrance to a centuries-old institution. Alas, the relentlessly negative media coverage, plus their desire to be financially independent, made them say goodbye to all that, and leave a huge, gaping hole where their groundbreaking work had been. And so now, the queen is forced to figure out a way to cover their work load -- something that still hasn't been formally announced.

So who could take their place? Well, pretty much no one royal couple can. After all, Harry and Meghan were senior royals. No one can simply step into that position, and the weight it carries with the people, organizations, and governments with whom Harry and Meghan regularly dealt. But there are plenty of other non-senior royals -- like Princess Anne, and Prince Edward -- who represent the queen in lesser events, and others who don't currently represent her, who she could tap to take on at least part of their work.

So who are the couples that are most capable, available, qualified, and possibly willing? Well, it turns out that there are five who fit the bill to at least help out in the short run. They are an assortment of young and older royal family members who have pretty much not embarrassed the queen, or if they did, have since reformed, big time. There are modern, vibrant couples whose potential to draw the sort of media attention that Harry and Meghan did, is pretty decent. There are others who have plenty of experience in public service and charitable work, and others who are very relatable to the public at large.

But who will the queen actually call on? We can't wait to find out. In the meantime, here's an analysis of the five couples who may fit the bill.