5 Royal Couples Who Could Step Up to Fill Harry & Meghan's Shoes

When Harry and Meghan stepped down from being working royals, the royal family was left without two of its brightest stars. Harry was voted the perennial favorite royal year after year in national British polls, and Meghan was not far down the list. Huge crowds gathered outside events they attended, and the charities and causes they worked hard to promote benefited from the exposure. They brought a touch of modernity and vibrance to a centuries-old institution.
Alas, the relentlessly negative media coverage, plus their desire to be financially independent, made them say goodbye to all that, and leave a huge, gaping hole where their groundbreaking work had been. And so now, the queen is forced to figure out a way to cover their work load -- something that still hasn't been formally announced.
So who could take their place? Well, pretty much no one royal couple can. After all, Harry and Meghan were senior royals. No one can simply step into that position, and the weight it carries with the people, organizations, and governments with whom Harry and Meghan regularly dealt. But there are plenty of other non-senior royals -- like Princess Anne, and Prince Edward -- who represent the queen in lesser events, and others who don't currently represent her, who she could tap to take on at least part of their work.
So who are the couples that are most capable, available, qualified, and possibly willing? Well, it turns out that there are five who fit the bill to at least help out in the short run. They are an assortment of young and older royal family members who have pretty much not embarrassed the queen, or if they did, have since reformed, big time. There are modern, vibrant couples whose potential to draw the sort of media attention that Harry and Meghan did, is pretty decent. There are others who have plenty of experience in public service and charitable work, and others who are very relatable to the public at large.
But who will the queen actually call on? We can't wait to find out. In the meantime, here's an analysis of the five couples who may fit the bill.
Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank1
Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, the queen's second-oldest son -- the one who was embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein craziness and stepped down as a working royal because of it -- and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson. Eugenie is not currently a working royal, meaning she performs no official duties for the queen, and gets no public money. Andrew did try to get her and other daughter Beatrice the gig. He even brought them along to his own official outings on test runs, but the queen and Prince Charles were not having it. Charles in particular is known for wanting to have a "slimmed down" monarchy, and more working royals means more people on public money.
Bad optics.
Why They'd Work2
Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank, a wine merchant who is also a brand ambassador for a tequila company, in 2019. Eugenie herself has a job as one of the directors of an art gallery. Neither of those jobs sound particularly hard to leave behind for a life as working royals, to be honest, especially because Eugenie already has lots of charity work experience -- making her a natural to represent the queen. She is patron of several charities, and even launched an anti-slavery collective in 2018 to eradicate human trafficking. She's also 10th in the line of succession.
Among the choices listed here, she's really the best positioned to be able to take on a big chunk of Harry and Meghan's workload. Her husband, Jack, doesn't have a public service track record, but they did date for eight years, so much like Kate Middleton at the time of her wedding to William, he knows all about royal life and could transition well to a heightened role.
Eugenie & Jack Fun Facts3
The couple met during her family ski trip to Switzerland, but Jack was familiar with the friends circle of young royals -- like Eugenie and her sister, and Will and Harry -- as the manager of one of their favorite London bars. In their post-engagement interview, Jack called Eugenie a bright, shining light." She recalled her first impression of him, which wasn't exactly promising: "I thought, what a silly hat," she said.
"He makes everyone feel so special. He'll scoop you up and he'll talk to you and he'll make you feel a million dollars," she also added. "That's you and you're so humble and generous, and just that person where you immediately know you've got a friend."
Aww.
Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi4
Like her sister Eugenie, Beatrice -- who is ninth in the line of succession -- attends royal events, such as Trooping the Colors as a family member, but is not a working royal. She has a normal job, working as a vice president of partnerships and strategy for a software firm. She and fellow Brit Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (a real estate developer) were due to get married this year, but were delayed due to the global-issue-that-must-not-be-named. They make a dashing pair, and the royal family can always use more shine.
Why They'd Work5
Both of them have charity work in common (Edoardo even co-founded a nonprofit that aims to help Rwandans), and they have a glam factor like Harry and Meghan have. Beatrice is one of the best-dressed young royals with a refreshingly modern fashion sense, and the handsome Edoardo can wear the heck out of a tux. So they could turn into media stars -- ala Harry and Meghan -- but whether they'd actually want to be working royals is pretty uncertain. Mozzi is a millionaire who founded his own real estate and interior design firm, and they can live comfortably without having to rely on money from the queen or the public, or take on official engagements that they don't particularly thrilled about.
Beatrice & Edoardo Fun Facts6
Guess who's a daddy? Edoardo, who has a young son from a previous relationship. He's also the son of an Italian count. Edoardo and Beatrice have known each other for years as their families are friendly with each other, but it wasn't until fall of 2018 that they were reacquainted and hit it off right away. Since then, they've been inseparable and very public, attending high-profile weddings and events together.
Sophie Wessex & Prince Edward7
Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex must be the queen's model couple. They live quietly in the countryside with their two kids, mind their own business, work hard, and don't have an extravagant lifestyle that we know of -- just an enormous country estate that's way bigger than Kate and William's. As working royals, Sophie and Edward receive some public money, with the majority of their living expenses bankrolled by the queen from her private coffers.
Why They'd Work8
Well, they are already hard-working royals. Last year, Edward attended 308 royal engagements -- more than any other royal except for his siblings, Prince Charles and Princess Anne -- while Sophie attended 236. However full their plate is, though, they're the safe choice to pick up some of the slack left by Harry and Meghan's departure. They may not be the most exciting, magazine-cover ready couple, but they're definitely dependable.
-
Sophie & Edward Fun Facts9
Sophie and Edward may be model royals now, but they've had their share of scandal and public embarrassment. Two years after they married, Sophie, who used to be a public relations professional, and her business partner, were secretly recorded by a newspaper reporter posing as a sheik who wanted to start a business. In the tapes, they essentially offer to have Sophie and Edward endorse the business, and Sophie is also recorded talking openly -- and sometimes, disparagingly -- about politics, Prince Charles, and Camilla. (Edward was not involved.)
His public faux pas was that he started production company whose films and specials were widely ridiculed. (Spoiler: It went bankrupt.) The couple managed to overcome all of this by giving up all outside work and focusing on working for the queen.
Good move!
Lady Gabriella Windsor & Thomas Kingston10
Gabriella Windsor is the daughter of the queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, and his controversial wife, Princess Michael, who has been accused of racism many times. Gabriella herself has led a relatively private life, working for a branding company specializing in Latin America and writing the occasional freelance magazine piece. She married Thomas Kingston, a financier who once dated Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa (as well as one of Prince William's exes), at St. George's Chapel on May 18, 2019, almost exactly a year after Harry and Meghan's wedding there.
-
Why They'd Work11
These two have extensive, genuine socially conscious work on their resumes, so they'd be no strangers to the charity causes that they'd be endorsing as working royals. Gabriella is on the board of several marine conservation and music education nonprofits in Latin America, where she spent several years. Before turning to finance, Thomas once worked for the British Foreign Office in Iraq, helping mediate conflict and negotiate the release of hostages.
-
Clearly, these two like to have fun as we can see in this picture of a jungle-themed party at a club. But apparently, Gabriella has also had a little too much fun in the past. One of her exes wrote a piece in Vanity Fair about his relationship with her and her parents and gave juicy details, including that they did some illegals together and swam without suits in the Buckingham Palace pool. Even more enticingly, Gabriella did not refute the allegations and declined to comment.
-
Kate Middleton & Prince William13
The future king and queen consort of Britain are the Biritsh monarchy's best ambassadors to a public that scrutinizes the institution's comings and goings more than ever. They're poised, smart, friendly and accessible, and as modern as royals can get away with being without actually leaving royal life. As the next generation of royal family leaders, a lot has been expected of them, and they've handled it well.
Why'd They Work14
They'll never handle all of Harry and Meghan's workload (that would require cloning themselves), and hey, they're already super busy and the parents of three small and vey active children. But they did add some high profile events to their schedules almost as soon as Harry and Meghan quit, and no doubt, they'll continue to do so until the queen figures out some way of dividing the work permanently.
Kate & Will Fun Fact15
In Amazon Prime’s 2017 documentary Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor, royal biographer and commentator Katie Nicholls said that William made Kate an important promise when they got engaged: that she would never have to give up her family, in whose home the couple spent many a vacation and weekend during their courtship. Kate is very close to her family, so it was a smart promise, and one that he has kept. The Middletons are regulars on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colors, and at other royal events. They also see and babysit their grandchildren often.