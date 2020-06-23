17 Wedding Tips Inspired by Kate Middleton & Prince William's Royal Nuptials

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
It's hard to believe that it's already been almost 10 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey. So much has changed since that magical day. The couple welcomed three beautiful children together -- George, Charlotte, and Louis -- and accomplished so much, both in their personal and professional lives. On April 29, 2011, they managed to have a wedding that people still talk about and compare other weddings to, even now. It was such an awesome day that it's hard to top.
Truly, no one can do a royal wedding quite like Kate and Will did!
Don't get us wrong, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a pretty unforgettable wedding themselves, but we will never forget getting up insanely early to watch Will and Kate say their vows. Everything, from Kate's gown (and reception dress) to the ceremony to the sweet images that were captured of the happy couple were so perfect.
Read on for wedding tips from Kate and Will's big day that can totally be used to apply to real-life weddings -- royal or not. After all, if we're going to draw inspiration from any wedding in recent history, it might as well have been theirs, right? We may not have quite the budget that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had when they tied the knot, but there are definitely ideas we can take from their wedding and use for our own.
Don't Be Afraid to Go With a Low-Key Bouquet1
On their wedding day, most brides agonize over what they'll wear -- every last detail of their dress, their hair, their makeup, their shoes, and their accessories -- but it's important to remember that in a good majority of wedding photos, she'll also be holding her bouquet. Although it can be tempting to get a huge, super memorable one, it can take away from the beauty of the wedding dress, so something more low-key like what Kate carried could end up being the best option.
Super Natural Makeup Can Look Stunning2
Some people like to go totally glam for their wedding day, and if that's what they're into, they should definitely go for it! But here, Kate Middleton opted for a pretty natural look, and we're big fans. After all, it would be a bummer if we were totally unrecognizable in our wedding photos, and here's Kate, looking like a more polished version of herself -- and at the same time, absolutely gorgeous.
Make a Grand Entrance3
Hoping to make an impact on the wedding guests who have gathered? Start from the very beginning of the ceremony by arriving in style. Here's Kate with her father, pulling up in a pretty impressive car. It can definitely be a fun addition to a wedding to splurge on a sweet ride to arrive in... or to find some way to dress up a vehicle the family already owns.
And a Grand Exit4
Just as important as a grand entrance is a grand exit! Of course, most of us wouldn't be getting in a horse-drawn carriage to parade around town and greet the populace after our nuptials -- like Will and Kate did -- but that doesn't mean we can't still plan a fun getaway in a fancy car. Even though it's a little cheesy, the whole tin can tradition still stands, too.
Wear a Sparkly Headpiece5
Whether or not a veil seems to be the what the bride is going with, adding a headpiece is definitely worth considering. Kate wore a tiara on her wedding day, and it doesn't require being royalty to do the same -- although something else, like a pretty flower crown (featuring fake or real flowers), or headband would also do the trick.
It all depends on what the bride likes!
It's All About the Details6
Just looking at Kate's gorgeous wedding day look, it's pretty clear that she paid so much attention to detail, and it all paid off. Everything came together in such a stunning way, from the cut of Kate's dress to the lace detail to the bouquet and all of her accessories -- and we don't need to have Kate's budget to make sure all the elements of our wedding day look come together like they did for her.
Change Dresses For the Reception7
It can be truly difficult to pick out just one wedding dress to wear. After all, (ideally) we're only getting married once, and there are so many beautiful options out there. If this sounds familiar, why not get a second dress for an outfit change for the reception? In Kate's case, it was a bit more low-key but still totally breathtaking, and the combination of the dress and the cardigan was too cute.
Floral Arrangements Can Be the Best Decor8
The inside of Westminster Abbey was dressed up for the occasion (duh, it's a royal wedding), but most of the decor were all floral arrangements, and it turned out to be such a beautiful effect -- especially since they all coordinated perfectly with the bouquet that Kate was carrying. Real flowers too expensive? Fake ones are just as pretty, and most people won't be the wiser.
Choose a Meaningful Location9
It's hard to imagine a more historically meaningful location for a wedding than Westminster Abbey, but being that most of us aren't royal -- or even residents of the United Kingdom -- it's an impossible dream to get married there, too. But that doesn't mean we can't pick a location that's meaningful to us personally, because these are memories (and photos) that are going to last forever.
Make Sure Both Families Are Comfortable10
It can be a little awkward to bring both sides of the family together, especially when it comes to a day with as much pressure on it as a wedding. But here, we can see the queen, Prince Philip, and Prince Harry getting along swimmingly with Kate's brother and sister, James and Pippa. Making sure everyone in the family is happy and comfortable before the wedding is key. It'll help avoid drama on the big day.
Capture the Candid Moments11
While wedding portraits are definitely must, make sure before hiring a photographer that they're someone who knows how to capture all the candid moments, too, because those are the ones that are the most fun to look back on years later. How sweet are Will and Kate, sharing a smile together during their ceremony? If only we knew what they were thinking in this moment.
Wear a Dramatic Veil12
Lately, it seems like less and less brides are choosing to wear a veil; it's just one of those of traditions that seems to be falling out of style lately. But to look as regal as Kate did on her wedding day, a veil might be a good idea. (Don't knock it without trying it on!) They definitely make an impact, and it can't hurt to see what it might look like with the right dress.
Make Time to Greet the Guests13
Wedding days can be overwhelmingly busy, but it's important to remember that guests took the time out of their day to support the happy couple -- and usually bring gifts! -- so we have to spend the day socializing with them, too. Of course, this probably won't include waving to a crowd on a balcony like Will and Kate did, but hey, we have to live in reality here!
Soak Up All the Little Moments14
Anyone who's ever gotten married can confirm that the entire day seems to go by in such a blur. We look forward to it for so long and spend so much time planning it -- and then suddenly, it's over. That's why it's important to live in the moment on the big day, and soak up all those smaller memories while they're actually happening -- like Kate and Will seem to be doing here.
Don't Skimp on Photography15
There are a lot of ways to cut costs while planning a wedding, because it can all add up really fast. But one area that should be a priority is the photography, because it's one of the few tangible things that the couple can take away from the big day and have forever. We may not all have a royal portrait photographer in the budget like Will and Kate did, but we can get pretty close!
Make a Statement With a Train16
Trains on wedding gowns, like veils, are another one of those formerly popular wedding trends that we seem to be seeing less and less of lately, but boy, do they make a statement -- and Kate's ended up being the talk of her wedding (as did Pippa, the one responsible for holding it). An already beautiful dress can definitely be taken up a notch with a train.
It's worth trying one on, at least!
Get the Kids Involved17
It's royal tradition to involve plenty of kids in a wedding, as Will and Kate did -- and as Meghan and Harry did when they got married years later. It's actually a really cute idea, now that we think about it, especially for those of us who come from big families with lots of children. Why not include a lot of them, instead of just having a flower girl and a ring bearer?
It makes for adorable pictures.