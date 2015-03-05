Josh Duggar Loses Court Appeal Over Child Molestation Case

When the initial documents were released, Josh filed his lawsuit against the Arkansas city and county officials who were connected to the release of information.

The lawsuit challenged the release of police records related to the earlier molestation of his sisters when they were young. In 2017, Josh hired lawyers to file the suit in the U.S. District Court claiming his privacy was invaded and he was violated of his right to due process when the records were made public.

Josh claimed officials released the documents from 2006 to In Touch Weekly after the magazine had filed a state request through the Freedom of Information Act about ten years after the molestation investigation took place, and well before the family was famous.