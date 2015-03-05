Josh Duggar Loses Court Appeal Over Child Molestation Case

Getty
The Duggar family was as wholesome as they come. That was until the news broke about Josh, the eldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar. His molestation case changed the view of the family and changed their narrative from this have-it-all-together family to one that covered up something that impacted the girls in the family. Josh Duggar has been out of the spotlight since, but his court troubles stemming from the ordeal isn’t over yet.
Nearly five years after the case hit the media, resulting in the end of their hit reality show 19 Kids and Counting, Josh is still fighting in court.
In 2015, legal documents revealed Josh had molested four of his younger sisters and another underage family friend when he was a teenager. Nearly five years later and Josh is still waging a legal battle related to the release of the documents.
When the initial documents were released, Josh filed his lawsuit against the Arkansas city and county officials who were connected to the release of information.
The lawsuit challenged the release of police records related to the earlier molestation of his sisters when they were young. In 2017, Josh hired lawyers to file the suit in the U.S. District Court claiming his privacy was invaded and he was violated of his right to due process when the records were made public.
Josh claimed officials released the documents from 2006 to In Touch Weekly after the magazine had filed a state request through the Freedom of Information Act about ten years after the molestation investigation took place, and well before the family was famous.
In July 2017, Josh’s lawyers filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court, claiming his right to due process was violated, and his privacy was invaded because these old records were made public.
Josh was seeking $75000 in damages, legal fees, and a jury trial through his filing. And with the latest update on this years-long case, it doesn’t sound like Josh Duggar is going to see any of this money or see the city and county officials take any blame for what resulted when the information was released.
In 2018, the judge dismissed Josh’s case, but Josh and his lawyers appealed the decision, and now that court has made a ruling.
According to USA Today, The Arkansas Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision to dismiss most of the lawsuit Josh filed against city and county. On April 8, the appeals court agreed with the earlier dismissal of the case, which alleged Washington County and Springdale officials invaded his privacy, saying the investigation records from 2006 should have been kept sealed.
The court ruled that Josh is still able to refile civil rights claim if he wants to continue, but he won’t see any money from damages.
During the appeal, the judge stated Josh and his legal team failed to show how he suffered damages. The court also questioned why he should have expected privacy since he and his family stared in a top-rated reality show where “a certain level of celebrity locally, nationally and internationally was attributable to each and every member of the immediate family.”
