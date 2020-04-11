6 of Kim Karadashian's Most Memorable Acting Moments

Although most of us know Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her massive social media fame (among other things), even some of her biggest fans might not be aware that the KKW Beauty guru has a few acting gigs under her belt, too. When she's not filming reality TV, Kim has made some pretty memorable appearances in TV shows and movies.

Here are some of the most unforgettable of them all. 

  • Playing Ava in 'Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.' 

    Kim Kardashian & Vanessa Williams in 'Temptation'
    KC Bailey/Lionsgate

    In 2013, Kim played Ava in the Tyler Perry movie, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor. The movie is about a marriage counselor who tells her client the story of a marriage that went south through flashbacks... but there's a pretty big twist at the end. Kim starred alongside some pretty big names -- including Vanessa Williams, Brady Norwood, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell. 

  • Playing Nikki LePree in 'Drop Dead Diva.'

    Kim Kardashian & April Bowlby in 'Drop Dead Diva'
    Lifetime Television

    Kim Kardashian hasn't just done movies; she's also had recurring roles on a TV show or two. In 2012, Kim appeared on four episodes of the Lifetime series Drop Dead Diva as Nikki LePree, a con artist who secretly pretended to be a friend to Stacy (played by April Bowlby) -- but really, she was just trying to steal her identity. We could never see Kim doing something like that in real life, of course.

  • Playing Elle in 'Beyond The Break.'

    'Beyond The Break'
    Noggin

    Here's Kim's very first TV role -- and a recurring one at that! She appeared as Elle in four episodes of Beyond The Break in 2009, not long after the world was introduced to her and her family when KUWTK premiered in 2007. The series was about four female professional surfers, and also starred Olivia Munn and Jesse Williams. Fun fact: There was even an appearance by Drake. 

  • Playing Summa Eve in 'Deep in the Valley.'

    Denise Richards, Lisa Gleave, Brendan Hines, Chris Pratt, Rachel Specter, Kim Kardashian West
    Vivendi Entertainment

    In 2009, Deep in the Valley came out, and it starred a lot of big names -- like Chris Pratt, Denise Richards, and Tracy Morgan -- and had a pretty crazy concept: Two guys are transported into a land where they're basically living inside porn, and Kim played Summa Eve, one of the women they ran into on their journey. It wasn't a huge role, but it definitely still counts ... even if most of us have forgotten all about this movie more than 10 years later.

  • Playing Debbie Fallon in 'CSI: NY.' 

    'CSI: NY'
    CBS

    Many celebrities have had the opportunity to make a guest starring appearance on CSI, and Kim is one of them. In a 2009, she appeared in an episode called "Second Chances" as Debbie Fallon, a serial killer who pretended to befriend and care for homeless people before taking out life insurance policies on them and killing them. 

    Something totally different for Kim, right?

  • Playing herself in 'Ocean's Eight.'

    Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, and Rihanna in 'Ocean's Eight'
    Warner Bros.

    The all-female version of Ocean's Eight was a pretty unforgettable movie starring, Sandra Bullock, and Anne Hathaway -- along with many, many others -- in 2018, and many celebs ended up having a walk-on role later in the movie, being that the heist took place at the Met Gala. Kim was lucky enough to be one of them, along with younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Kim has had her fair share of cameos.

    Kim Kardashian
    Evans Vestal Ward/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    Aside from that Ocean's Eight cameo, Kim Kardashian has also played herself a number of times on other series, too -- which isn't surprising, considering the star power she has. She's appeared as a version of herself on shows including 30 Rock, Brothers, Last Man Standing, and 2 Broke Girls. Kim has even played an animated version of herself, supplying the voice for her character on American Dad

  • Who knows what Kim will do in the future. 

    Kim Kardashian
    PALACE LEE/SplashNews.com

    If she ever wants to really get into acting, Kim has got the experience under her belt, and, duh, we can't think of anyone in Hollywood who would have more connections. But being that she's so busy working on prison reform, filming her show, working on KKW Beauty, and spending time with her kids, we wouldn't be surprised if any Hollywood dreams were on the back burner for now.

    But if Kim ever decides to get back into acting, we're definitely down.

