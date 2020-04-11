6 of Kim Karadashian's Most Memorable Acting Moments



Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Although most of us know Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her massive social media fame (among other things), even some of her biggest fans might not be aware that the KKW Beauty guru has a few acting gigs under her belt, too. When she's not filming reality TV, Kim has made some pretty memorable appearances in TV shows and movies.

Here are some of the most unforgettable of them all.