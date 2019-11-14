Kate Middleton Entertains the Royal Kids in Isolation with Baking & Gymnastics

Splash News
Trying to entertain our kids while we’re in isolation was easy and fun for about the first week. Now that we’re all finishing up our third week with no real end in sight, the fun is a little lost and frustration has set in for us and probably boredom for our kids. Some parents are handling all this better than others, and Kate Middleton hasn’t let the world health crisis hold her down. It sounds like she is entertaining those royal kids just fine, and baking and gymnastics are how they stave off boredom.
The royal kids have been home for weeks since their school closed due to the world circumstances.
Kate Middleton and Prince William have moved their family to their Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, to isolate there. They’ve taken on homeschooling their kids, 6-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, who is turning 2-years-old very soon. According to palace sources, Kate has been keeping those kids entertained as best as she can.
Just like all of us, the royal family has been mixing fun activities with homeschool to get through the day.
“Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained,” a source told Us Weekly. “The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun—that’s how Kate sees it. They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds."
Thankfully, it sounds like the royal kids get along well, which inevitably makes the time they’re stuck together a lot easier.
“Kate counts her blessings that the kids get on so well,” the source continued. “George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics, and they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”
The family has needed to make a lot of significant changes both in their family and work as they ride out the world health crisis.
Not only are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge homeschooling their kids and trying to keep them entertained, but they’re also doing so while working from home. The two sound very involved in juggling both, with Kate taking the lead on their schooling.
“Kate is mainly in charge of the homeschooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too,” the source said to Us Weekly. “He teaches them lessons and organizes games.”
And plans have had to change for Prince Louis’ 2nd birthday, too.
The royal couple were planning a birthday party for Prince Louis, who is turning two years old on April 23. But it sounds like he’s still going to have a memorable party. “If the weather is nice, William’s planning to cook some chicken and burgers on BBQ and play outdoor sports and games as a family — football, chase and hide and seek,” the insider told Us Magazine. “And obviously Louis will have a cake too! He’s so excited about his big day and is already singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to himself.”
Sound like the royal family and kids are doing the best they can, just like the rest of us.
