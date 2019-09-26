Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Mark the End of a Royal Era

Word on the street is that Beatrice's wedding will be impacted in some way or another by current events -- after all, it's not exactly possible for people to gather for a wedding right now, especially something that would be as elaborate as what the royal family would throw.

"They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people," said the palace's most recent update on the situation. "Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

