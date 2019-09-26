Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Mark the End of a Royal Era

As Princess Beatrice is gearing up for her wedding to boo Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it sounds like the rest of us royals fans should get used to the idea that it's going to be the last for awhile. In fact, Beatrice's wedding will signal the end of a royal era, because she's the last member of the fam who will be getting married for a long, long time.

  • Beatrice and Edoardo are set to wed in May. 

    Word on the street is that Beatrice's wedding will be impacted in some way or another by current events -- after all, it's not exactly possible for people to gather for a wedding right now, especially something that would be as elaborate as what the royal family would throw.

    "They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people," said the palace's most recent update on the situation. "Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."

  • No matter how her wedding happens, though, it'll be the last for awhile.

    As royal expert Marlene Koenig noted while talking to Express, it's likely this is the last royal wedding in Europe for a decade, if not longer.

    "All European heirs are now either very young or just turned legal," Koenig said. "The Duchess of Brabant turned 18 a few months ago. I don’t think she will marry until after she finishes her education and begins a full slate of royal duties. So Princess Beatrice will mark the last big royal wedding across Europe."

  • All the other royals are much too young to get married for awhile. 

    The site pointed out that Queen Elizabeth's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise and James, are still under 18, and members of other royal families across Europe are also pretty young, with Princess Estelle of Sweden only eight years old. Obviously, she won't be getting married for quite awhile, and neither will any other future monarchs. Beatrice is the last in line for awhile! 

  • And of course, it'll be a long time before George, Charlotte, or Louis get married. 

    Depending on how quickly George finds the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with, we could be waiting 20 years or more for Will and Kate's kids to start marrying off -- not that there's any rush. We want them to be happy! 

    But at the same time, we also really, really love royal weddings. There's no doubt it'll be worth the wait, though.

  • We'll be ready to soak up all the footage for Beatrice's wedding when it comes.

    Even if it ends up being a smaller affair than she originally planned, it's still the last royal wedding we'll have for awhile, so we are ready to see all the photos and videos that come out of it. We have no doubt in our minds that Beatrice will totally make it last-royal-wedding worthy -- adjusted plans or not, we're sure her big day will be beautiful.

    And after that? Well... we'll just have to look back at old wedding photos and dream.

