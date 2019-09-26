Princess Beatrice's Wedding Will Mark the End of a Royal Era

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
As Princess Beatrice is gearing up for her wedding to boo Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it sounds like the rest of us royals fans should get used to the idea that it's going to be the last for awhile. In fact, Beatrice's wedding will signal the end of a royal era, because she's the last member of the fam who will be getting married for a long, long time.
Beatrice and Edoardo are set to wed in May.
No matter how her wedding happens, though, it'll be the last for awhile.
As royal expert Marlene Koenig noted while talking to Express, it's likely this is the last royal wedding in Europe for a decade, if not longer.
"All European heirs are now either very young or just turned legal," Koenig said. "The Duchess of Brabant turned 18 a few months ago. I don’t think she will marry until after she finishes her education and begins a full slate of royal duties. So Princess Beatrice will mark the last big royal wedding across Europe."
All the other royals are much too young to get married for awhile.
And of course, it'll be a long time before George, Charlotte, or Louis get married.
We'll be ready to soak up all the footage for Beatrice's wedding when it comes.
