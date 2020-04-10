Newly Surfaced Letter From Princess Diana Shows a Glimpse at Her Life as a Mom

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
We've always known that Princess Diana had a special bond with sons Prince Harry and Prince William, but this new intel is really driving that point home. A letter from Diana was recently unearthed, sharing a sweet memory she had with her sons when they were younger, and best of all, it's written entirely in Diana's handwriting.
This must be so precious to her family.
In the letter, Diana is thanking Sergeant George Plumb and the Metropolitan Police for putting on a motorbike display for Will's birthday.
As the Daily Mail reported, the letter is dated June 21, 1989, and came straight from Kensington Palace.
"It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William's birthday -- I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!" Diana wrote. "I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment, so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations!"
Diana, Harry, and William all signed the letter themselves -- too cute.
The letter is up for auction at William George Auctions of Peterborough.
