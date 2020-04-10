Newly Surfaced Letter From Princess Diana Shows a Glimpse at Her Life as a Mom

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry
Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

We've always known that Princess Diana had a special bond with sons Prince Harry and Prince William, but this new intel is really driving that point home. A letter from Diana was recently unearthed, sharing a sweet memory she had with her sons when they were younger, and best of all, it's written entirely in Diana's handwriting.

This must be so precious to her family. 

  • In the letter, Diana is thanking Sergeant George Plumb and the Metropolitan Police for putting on a motorbike display for Will's birthday.

    As the Daily Mail reported, the letter is dated June 21, 1989, and came straight from Kensington Palace.

    "It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William's birthday -- I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!" Diana wrote. "I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment, so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations!" 

    Diana, Harry, and William all signed the letter themselves -- too cute.

  • The letter is up for auction at William George Auctions of Peterborough.

    Prince William, Princess Diana, Prince Harry
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

    Here's the description of the letter:

    "It is on Kensington Palace headed paper, addressed to Sgt George Plumb Special Escort Group in Diana's hand writing. It thanks Sgt Plumb and his team who put on a superb display by the Precision Motorbike display team of the special escort group, for Prince William's 7th Birthday. She was particularly grateful to the team for being able to fit this on a day already full of official engagements, which was not helped by the rail, underground and bus strikes."

  • Owning this piece of history is going to be costly, though.

    Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

    The Daily Mail is reporting that the bidding starts at 16,000 pounds, which translates to just shy of $20,000 in US money -- that's a lot of money for a letter, but given how rare items like this are, it's not surprising that it comes with a rather hefty price tag. Bidding ends April 23, though, so if anyone has extra cash burning a hole in their pocket, this could be a good way to spend it!

  • Earlier this week, we found out what Diana did to celebrate another one of William's birthdays.

    Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

    Apparently, she gathered up some supermodels at the palace -- including Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer -- to greet William when he got home from school. It was a pretty funny idea that we know Will must look back on fondly ... even if he has said that it was a bit embarrassing for him as a 13-year-old.

    Then again, that just sounds like typical Diana to us!

  • The more we learn about Diana, the more we love her. 

    Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

    She truly did seem to have such a big heart. And was there anything she wouldn't do for her boys? We can't imagine what it must be like for William and Harry to go on without her, but it's obvious they have so many wonderful memories of their mom -- and it's becoming more and more obvious all the time.

    Whoever ends up with this letter in their possession is a very lucky person! 

