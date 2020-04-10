Newly Surfaced Letter From Princess Diana Shows a Glimpse at Her Life as a Mom

In the letter, Diana is thanking Sergeant George Plumb and the Metropolitan Police for putting on a motorbike display for Will's birthday.

As the Daily Mail reported, the letter is dated June 21, 1989, and came straight from Kensington Palace.

"It was so very kind of you and your team to have come here today on William's birthday -- I cannot begin to tell you what pleasure the display gave to all those little people and their mothers!" Diana wrote. "I know how particularly busy you all are at the moment, so it meant even more to us that you and the motorbike boys were able to take part in the birthday celebrations!"

Diana, Harry, and William all signed the letter themselves -- too cute.