Jessa Duggar's 'Baby Names' Tweet Has Fans Thinking She's Pregnant

We can't get enough of Jessa Duggar's adorable family, but could she already be planning to add another kiddo to the mix? This week, Jessa sparked pregnancy rumors after she started tweeting about discussing baby names with one of her sons. Is she planning for the near future, or just talking about names in general? We're a little suspicious ...
It all started when Jessa shared a conversation she had with her oldest son.
She frequently shares the funny things that Spurgeon says, but this one might be one of our faves. The name Alice is so cute, but apparently, Spurgeon wasn't on board ... and we will admit that Speeding-Delightning would be a lot more creative when it comes to baby names.
Something tells us Jessa and Ben wouldn't be down for a name quite like that, though.
People immediately started asking Jessa if this tweet means she's pregnant.
No surprise here. All celebrities are subject to this kind of speculation, although we'll admit that it probably happens to the Duggar family far more often, because they're known for having plenty of babies. But it's totally possible that Jessa was just having a funny conversation with Spurgeon, without thinking of a baby who is already about to join her family.
After all, she's never said she's done having kids just yet.
This isn't the only time in the recent past people have thought Jessa might be pregnant.
Back in March, Jessa opened up about her childbirth experiences, and even noted that she might be interested in having an epidural if she has another baby, so it's definitely something that she and Ben have discussed.
"I've given birth naturally three times now. Natural birth doesn't make me any more of a woman, nor do I think it's the only way birth should be done," Jessa said in an Instagram post. "I have nothing against hospitals or epidurals -- and in fact, I may give both a try if God were to bless us with another baby in the future."
Her youngest kid, Ivy, is still pretty little, though.
Jessa's adorable little girl (and first daughter), Ivy, isn't even a year old yet -- she'll be celebrating her first birthday next month, on May 26. So if she wanted to take a break for a bit before introducing another baby into her household, we wouldn't blame her at all! Three kids can definitely be a crowd ... and Spurgeon and Henry certainly seem to give her a run for her money at times.
We'll just have to wait and see what the future holds.
In the meantime, we love following along with Jessa and her crew. The kids are all so cute, and it's pretty clear that Jessa's a pretty awesome mom -- not that we ever doubted she would be!
When and if she's expecting again in the future, we're sure she'll fill us in when she's ready. Until then, we'll just be keeping an eye out for her to drop more hints on social media about when that might happen.
