Lori Loughlin's Fake Rowing Photos of Her Daughters Have Finally Surfaced

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
It's been a minute since we've heard any updates on Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal, but now, we have a pretty solid one. Photos of Lori's daughters rowing has surfaced, and yes, they're the same ones that she and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly took to help get them into the University of Southern California -- to act as though they'd be assets to the crew team.
The photos were recently filed by federal prosecutors, and now, they're public.
According to Us Weekly, Mossimo and Lori took these photos of Olivia Jade and Bella on rowing machines to act as proof that they took part in the activity. The picture of Olivia was sent in 2016, and the one of Bella was sent in 2017. Both were given to Rick Singer, the college counselor who was allegedly instrumental in making sure both girls would get admitted to USC under the guise of being on the crew team.
Lori, Mossimo, and other parents involved in the bribery scam have asked to have their charges dismissed.
In the last update we heard, a trial date had finally been set.
Lori's daughters being charged also isn't off the table -- at least, not yet.
It's hard to predict what the future holds for Lori and her family.
