Lori Loughlin's Fake Rowing Photos of Her Daughters Have Finally Surfaced

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Lori Loughlin
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's been a minute since we've heard any updates on Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal, but now, we have a pretty solid one. Photos of Lori's daughters rowing has surfaced, and yes, they're the same ones that she and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly took to help get them into the University of Southern California -- to act as though they'd be assets to the crew team.

  • The photos were recently filed by federal prosecutors, and now, they're public. 

    According to Us Weekly, Mossimo and Lori took these photos of Olivia Jade and Bella on rowing machines to act as proof that they took part in the activity. The picture of Olivia was sent in 2016, and the one of Bella was sent in 2017. Both were given to Rick Singer, the college counselor who was allegedly instrumental in making sure both girls would get admitted to USC under the guise of being on the crew team.

  • Lori, Mossimo, and other parents involved in the bribery scam have asked to have their charges dismissed.

    Lori Loughlin
    Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

    On March 25, they filed a request to have their cases dropped, saying "government misconduct" is preventing them from having a fair trial going forward.

    "The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding," lawyers said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. "That misconduct cannot be ignored."

    A week prior to the request, Lori Loughlin and others were indicted -- including actress Felicity Huffman, who has since served her time -- on charges related to bribery for trying to get their children into top colleges. Lori and her husband pleaded not guilty, turned down a plea deal with a two-year prison sentence, and were quickly hit with new charges -- resulting in the pair facing up to 40 years in prison a reality.

    In October, Lori and Mossimo were hit with new charges, so who the heck knows how this will all shake out?

  • In the last update we heard, a trial date had finally been set.

    Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli
    John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    At the end of February, multiple outlets reported that Lori's trial was set for October, which is still a very long time from now, and it's hard to say what will happen over the next several months. Even so, it sounds like she's not backing down from trying to minimize the effects of this scandal on her life ... including her lawyer's claims that she and Mossimo thought they were making a "legitimate donation" to the school and not a bribe.

  • Lori's daughters being charged also isn't off the table -- at least, not yet. 

    Lori Loughlin, Bella Giannulli, Olivia Giannulli
    Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for Sephora Collection

    Back in October, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told People that Olivia, 20, and Bella, 21, could be charged as defendants if the court is unable to get what they want out of Lori and Mossimo. 

    "At a minimum the daughters will be witnesses in a trial against their parents, but they could also be charged as defendants," Rahmani said at the time. "The government has made it clear that they are going to keep increasing pressure on both Lori and Mossimo. By not pleading, Lori and Mossimo are exposing their children to being charged."

  • It's hard to predict what the future holds for Lori and her family.

    Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin
    L. Cohen/WireImage for LaForce and Stevens/Getty Images

    October is a long way away, and anything could happen -- but these photos are pretty incriminating. Seeing them really sends home the fact that Lori and Mossimo actively put their plans into gear for their daughters to fake a talent for rowing -- and that the girls had to know this was going on. 

    So far, it's not looking good, but hopefully, more updates are soon to come.

