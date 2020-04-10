Lori Loughlin's Fake Rowing Photos of Her Daughters Have Finally Surfaced

Lori, Mossimo, and other parents involved in the bribery scam have asked to have their charges dismissed.

On March 25, they filed a request to have their cases dropped, saying "government misconduct" is preventing them from having a fair trial going forward.

"The extraordinary government misconduct presented in this case threatens grave harm to defendants and the integrity of this proceeding," lawyers said in court documents obtained by Us Weekly. "That misconduct cannot be ignored."

A week prior to the request, Lori Loughlin and others were indicted -- including actress Felicity Huffman, who has since served her time -- on charges related to bribery for trying to get their children into top colleges. Lori and her husband pleaded not guilty, turned down a plea deal with a two-year prison sentence, and were quickly hit with new charges -- resulting in the pair facing up to 40 years in prison a reality.

In October, Lori and Mossimo were hit with new charges, so who the heck knows how this will all shake out?