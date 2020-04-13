15 Ways Archie Will Be the Most Adorable California Kid

Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images It's hard to believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son into their lives just about a year ago, and so much has happened in their family since Archie was born. After announcing that they were stepping down from royal life -- and wrapping up all of their duties via a farewell tour -- Meghan and Harry spent some time in Canada before settling down in Los Angeles, California, where it seems they'll be living for a while. Now that Archie's living in his new home, it's pretty easy to conclude that he's going to be a truly adorable California kid, especially as he gets a little older. He was made for this, after all!

Now that he's in the US, Archie will have a lot of opportunities he wouldn't have had, living the royal life in the UK. Now, he'll have a chance to have a much more chill upbringing, and that will definitely change who he ends up being in the long run. In the meantime, he will probably have a lot more of a chance to just be a kid.

Read on for all the ways Archie will be the coolest California kid ever. By virtue of being himself -- and having the parents he happened to be born to -- he's already a pretty awesome kid, but we have a feeling he'll really hit his stride in Cali, and we can't wait to see it all happen.

Our fingers are crossed that Meghan and Harry will continue to share plenty of updates on Archie so we can keep up with him as he grows up. They might not be quite as royal as they were before, but the family as a whole is still pretty cool.