15 Ways Archie Will Be the Most Adorable California Kid

It's hard to believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their son into their lives just about a year ago, and so much has happened in their family since Archie was born. After announcing that they were stepping down from royal life -- and wrapping up all of their duties via a farewell tour -- Meghan and Harry spent some time in Canada before settling down in Los Angeles, California, where it seems they'll be living for a while. Now that Archie's living in his new home, it's pretty easy to conclude that he's going to be a truly adorable California kid, especially as he gets a little older.
He was made for this, after all!
Now that he's in the US, Archie will have a lot of opportunities he wouldn't have had, living the royal life in the UK. Now, he'll have a chance to have a much more chill upbringing, and that will definitely change who he ends up being in the long run. In the meantime, he will probably have a lot more of a chance to just be a kid.
Read on for all the ways Archie will be the coolest California kid ever. By virtue of being himself -- and having the parents he happened to be born to -- he's already a pretty awesome kid, but we have a feeling he'll really hit his stride in Cali, and we can't wait to see it all happen.
Our fingers are crossed that Meghan and Harry will continue to share plenty of updates on Archie so we can keep up with him as he grows up. They might not be quite as royal as they were before, but the family as a whole is still pretty cool.
He's Already Famous1
Even though he's only been alive for about a year, everyone knows who Archie is. After all, he is the most recent royal baby -- even if his parents are trying to move away from the whole "royal" thing for the time being. Since he's basically a celebrity, and we doubt that'll ever change, he'll already be the cool kid at school ... and that might just end up working in his favor.
His Mom Has Plenty of Famous Friends2
Not only does Archie already have plenty of star power, but so does his mom, Meghan, and that means that Archie will grow up socializing with some major celebrities. In this photo from Harry and Meghan's wedding alone, we can see George and Amal Clooney, and Serena Williams. It's hard to get more famous than that! Archie's never going to remember life without rubbing elbows with the stars.
He's a Pretty Good-Looking Kid3
Given how beautiful Meghan and Harry both are, it's really no surprise that when they combined their genes and created a baby, that baby is also beautiful. He inherited his dad's hair, and we can already see so many of his mom's features in his face, and this little guy is just getting started. We have a feeling he'll have some Hollywood level good looks more and more as he gets older.
Of Course, He's Well Dressed4
Being that Meghan Markle has quickly become a style icon in her own right, it's not surprising at all that she'd make sure her son was dressed to the nines, too. The few times we've been able to catch a glimpse of him, Archie is always well dressed, and we have a feeling Meghan will make sure that trend continues -- at least until Archie's old enough to dress himself.
He Won't Remember Anything But LA5
Although Archie did spend the first several months of his life living in the United Kingdom in true royal baby fashion, and having experiences -- like his tour of South Africa, and his Christening ceremony -- these aren't traditions he'll remember as he gets older. All Archie will know is his post-royal life, and it's likely that will help him fit in with the other "normal" kids at school.
He Could Definitely Take Surfing Lessons6
Living in a city that's close to the beach, there's a good chance Archie could totally fulfill the California boy stereotype and take surfing lessons and go pro. Of course, a lot depends on that ... like Archie getting old enough and actually wanting to learn how to surf, but it would be really cute! And if not, we're sure he'll find his talents, whatever they might end up being, in the future regardless.
He Can Spend Plenty of Time Outside7
Los Angeles is known for its awesome weather, but unfortunately, the same doesn't apply for the UK, where it can be a bit rainy or gloomy. In his new home, Archie's experiencing a lot more sun, and that means a lot more time playing outside. Hopefully, Meghan and Harry will help him take full advantage of that, like they did when they were seen hiking in Canada over the holidays.
He Has a Lot More Freedom Than His Relatives8
Archie will have a much different upbringing than what Charlotte, George, and Louis had, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. While they will definitely have unique lives due to being royal -- especially since George will someday be king -- Archie will be more free to live his life as a regular kid, and in the long run, he may end up appreciating that experience even more.
He'll Also Live a More Laid-Back Lifestyle9
As fun as many of the royal traditions look, they can't all be super exciting for kids. Things like Trooping the Colour and participating in royal weddings seem to be part entertaining/part boring for children, and Archie will never have to be a part of any of it. Instead, he can do his own thing, without the rules and restrictions that might have been on him living in the UK as a royal kid.
He Can Take Plenty of Trips to Disneyland10
Lucky enough for Archie, his parents happened to select a new home to live in that's close to Disneyland in California, and we wouldn't be surprised if he's spotted there with his parents plenty of times in the future, especially after he's old enough to really enjoy the parks. And while George, Charlotte, and Louis are probably close enough for a trip to Disneyland Paris, it's just not the same.
He's Got Plenty of Clout11
Let's face it: At just a year old, Archie is practically made of clout. Not only was he born into royalty himself, but his parents are also famous, and people are always going to be interested in what he's doing for the rest of his life. Hopefully, this will end up being an asset to him instead of a detriment; if he's anything like his parents, he'll be able to use that power to do so much good.
He Has Really Cool Parents12
It's hard to imagine any kid growing up with parents who are quite as cool as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry is obviously royalty, and he's had cooler experiences in his life than most of us will ever have. Then, there's Meghan, who started out as an actress with so much talent and ended up being an American married into British royalty. Can't find more impressive parents than that!
He'll Grow Up Around His Grandma13
While Archie likely won't see much of great grandmother Queen Elizabeth growing up, he will have the advantage of spending plenty of time with his grandma, Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. While we know that Meghan's definitely going to love being closer to her mom, it'll be really sweet for her and Archie to get to have a relationship they wouldn't have had otherwise if Meghan and Harry had stayed in the UK.
He's Well-Traveled14
Archie has done a lot more traveling than most of us have in his short life! In the past year, he's been to South Africa, and he's lived in the United Kingdom, Canada, and now, the United States. Most of us will never experience living in three different countries, but Archie's got that part on lock, and since his parents love traveling, we have no doubt that he's just getting started.
He'll Be So Adaptable15
From all the changes that Archie has gone through so far, there's no question that being on the go for most of his babyhood will impact him growing up. This could definitely make him more adaptable and able to go with the flow when it comes to just about anything ... and that will definitely serve him well for the rest of his life. Archie's already one cool kid, and he has so much room to grow from here.