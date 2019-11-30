Kate Middleton Just Exposed Prince William's Sneaky Habit

Eamonn M. McCormack/Stringer/Getty Images
Whether they meant to or not, Kate Middleton and Prince William revealed a number of personal details about themselves during their recent surprise Zoom call to teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in the UK (one of which, clearly, is that Kate knows how to nail the art of dressing from the waist up). Perhaps our favorite tidbit to come out of the adorable Cambridge Zoom call this week, though, was the sneaky habit Prince William has -- thanks, Kate, for giving us a heads up!
-
You guys: His name is Prince William and he's a chocoholic.
While Kate and William were chatting with students and teachers, the subject turned to the upcoming Easter holiday and how everyone would be celebrating. After Prince William assured everyone that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' day would be rife with treats, Kate called out her husband.
"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” William said, to which Kate quickly responded with: “You keep eating it!”
Busted!
-
This isn't the first time William's love of sweets has been revealed.
-
-
William won't only be eating chocolate this Easter.
Although the Cambridges will surely indulge in some desserts, they'll likely also take part in an Easter egg hunt on the grounds of Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk. In Easter of 2018, Kate -- who was then pregnant with Prince Louis -- told two young girls outside of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle that George and Charlotte had hunted for colorful eggs earlier in the day. Cute!
-
William's chocolate habit wasn't the only sweet tidbit revealed.
During their phone call, Kate also shared which celebrity was her favorite to meet. According to Hello!, Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Trust, said: "The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met -- something I bet they don’t get asked very often! The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers."
Love that!
-
-
Any time we can get little details about William, Kate, and the kids, we'll take them!
Even though they're clearly bizarrely perfect human beings, they also are pretty relatable. Chocolate? We like that too, William! Easter egg hunts? Our kids do that too! Watch Blue Planet? Same here! When you think about it that way, we're pretty much royalty too, no?
Hope the Cambridges have a lovely Easter at home with their little family -- though, really, that's a given, right?
Share this Story