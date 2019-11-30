Kate Middleton Just Exposed Prince William's Sneaky Habit

You guys: His name is Prince William and he's a chocoholic.

While Kate and William were chatting with students and teachers, the subject turned to the upcoming Easter holiday and how everyone would be celebrating. After Prince William assured everyone that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' day would be rife with treats, Kate called out her husband.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don’t worry!” William said, to which Kate quickly responded with: “You keep eating it!”

Busted!