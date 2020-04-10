Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Under Fire for 'Appalling' Timing of Their Rebrand

So far, the introduction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation, Archewell, has been a rocky one. Not long after it was revealed that cyber squatters redirected the royal couple's new website to the video for Kanye West's "Gold Digger" (so rude!), it's come to light that many people don't appreciate the timing of Harry and Meghan's rebrand. Because of course they don't.  

  • Royal biographer Phil Dampier called the timing of the announcement "appalling."

    "It’s appalling timing, I would say. It was the worst possible timing," Dampier told the Daily Mail in reference to Harry and Meghan announcing their foundation amidst the current global health situation. "If I were Harry and Meghan I would have laid low until this situation was over. People everywhere are really concerned with dealing with this and it does not look good, however good the cause is."

  • Here's the thing, though: It sounds like Harry and Meghan's hand was kind of forced.

    In their interview with the Telegraph, where they broke the news of Archewell, they said: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global [situation], but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be."

    Harry and Meghan were speaking in reference to the fact that it had been reported that they filed paperwork in the US last month on their new brand.

  • It's unfortunate because Harry and Meghan are just trying to put some good out into the world. 

    In the Telegraph piece, they said: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action. We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."

    They added that they plan to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their latest endeavor.

  • Annnd of course, people on Twitter chimed in about the timing as well.

    "Couldn’t they have waited? Deeply inappropriate time," one person wrote, according to the Daily Mail, while another said: "I don't really think it was sensible timing to announce this ... It just makes them appear more detached from reality and the struggles that the everyday person is going through."

    Again, though, would Harry and Meghan ever not be criticized for the timing of their rebrand? The people who don't like them will always find reasons to fault them.

  • At the end of the day, the timing of the Archewell unveiling isn't going to matter. 

    What matters most is what they do with their new charity organization. Although they may not be able to do much right now, we can all rest assure that when the timing is right (whatever that means), Harry and Meghan are going to incite incredible positive change with their new foundation -- and really, is there ever a bad time for that?

