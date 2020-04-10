Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Under Fire for 'Appalling' Timing of Their Rebrand

Pool/Getty Images
So far, the introduction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new foundation, Archewell, has been a rocky one. Not long after it was revealed that cyber squatters redirected the royal couple's new website to the video for Kanye West's "Gold Digger" (so rude!), it's come to light that many people don't appreciate the timing of Harry and Meghan's rebrand. Because of course they don't.
-
Royal biographer Phil Dampier called the timing of the announcement "appalling."
-
Here's the thing, though: It sounds like Harry and Meghan's hand was kind of forced.
-
-
It's unfortunate because Harry and Meghan are just trying to put some good out into the world.
-
Annnd of course, people on Twitter chimed in about the timing as well.
-
-
At the end of the day, the timing of the Archewell unveiling isn't going to matter.
Share this Story