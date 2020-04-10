10 Regal At-Home Manicure Ideas Inspired by Royal Women

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Indigo/Getty Images The women of the British royal family are known for making headlines and setting fashion trends with wardrobes full of amazing dresses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, coats, hats, and even gloves. And the same goes for their varied beauty looks, from smoky eye to nude lip. But their nail style has been largely ignored, and it shouldn't be, because it's one area that royal style lovers can easily and cheaply emulate at home. That may be because the most famous members of the family -- like Kate and Meghan -- have tended largely to stick to the queen's preference when it comes to nail color: Wear as little as possible, in palest neutral colors. But the fact is that every once in a while, these ladies and others go off-script by trying something a bit bolder in their off hours (sometimes even while on duty), and luckily for us, a photographer is there to capture it. But honestly, even their queen-approved sedate nail styles can be quite beautiful.

When it comes to nail style, one royal woman who has done as much as possible within the constraints of being a working royal is Meghan Markle. That will be missed now that she and Harry are off doing their own thing and we likely won't see them for a bit while they reinvent themselves, and like every one else around the world, try to stay safe. But thank goodness that there are at least a couple of other royals who have pushed the envelope here or there -- or flat out gone their own way when it comes to nail color and art.

Even Kate Middleton, who receives tons of scrutiny, has developed her own method for showing off her nails -- whether that means going a very natural route on her finger nails, while at the same time getting a bit edgy with her toe nail color. Whatever their strategy, these women all have one thing in common: great manicures that show off their nails in the best way possible, via colors that range from pretty and delicate to colorful and bold.

Here are 10 royal nail looks that we love and that are easy to try at home.

