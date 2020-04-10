9 Royal Privileges Harry & Meghan Will Lose After Quitting Duties

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
We haven't even made it through half of 2020 yet, and it's already been quite a roller coaster for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Not long after their 2019 holiday sabbatical, the royal couple announced that they'd officially be stepping down from royal life, and there have been a lot of ups and downs (especially in the media) ever since. But as of March 31, Meghan and Harry's transition out of royalty is complete, and they're all settled into their new home in Los Angeles with their son, Archie. But leaving the family definitely has its downsides, and there are a lot of privileges that came with it that the Sussexes are now missing out on.
Of course, that's not to say it won't be worth it. To shake up their lives like this obviously means that they needed to make a radical change for their own happiness and well-being, and it's a positive thing for their family that they were able to do it. But that doesn't mean that there aren't some serious drawbacks -- and they're now missing out on a lot of perks that they were once entitled to as working members of the family.
Read on for the privileges that Harry and Meghan have had to give up now that they've stepped down as royals. Their new life may end up being much better suited to them, but things have had to change for them in a major way and in a lot of smaller ways that we hadn't thought about before.
We don't doubt that Meghan, Harry, and Archie can get through this, though. In the end, what they're giving up might just end up being worth everything they're able to gain by making such a big move.
No More Royal World Tours1
Sadly, it looks like Meghan and Harry's days of traveling on behalf of the royal family are officially over. (Their trip to South Africa last year, when they brought Archie along, would have been their last.) We have truly loved following along with their royal tours, but if they're no longer working members of the family, then that means that they won't be asked to fill duties like this one, as fun as it must be.
Why It Matters2
Aside from what a unique and fun experience it has to be to take all expenses paid trips like this, not having the opportunity to travel in a royal capacity could set Meghan and Harry back in their own careers. Now that they're developing their own nonprofit organization, Archewell, that kind of travel really could have benefited them and their own projects. But now, it's just not an option.
They've Lost the Sovereign Grant3
As senior members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan were formerly eligible to receive the Sovereign Grant, a payment from the government to the monarchy to help cover their expenses -- including their office that they formerly ran out of Buckingham Palace. But now that Harry and Meghan have stated they want to be financially independent, their Sovereign Grant is gone.
Why It Matters4
Obviously, losing out on any kind of money is a bummer, but it also meant that their staff in the UK was let go, putting some people out of work -- and likely causing Harry and Meghan to say goodbye to people they'd been working with for the past two years. Even in the US, they still need a staff to help run their individual projects, but that money will come from their own pockets.
They Have to Repay Their Renovations5
Being that Frogmore Cottage was meant to be Meghan and Harry's main residence after they got married in 2018, they spent a hefty amount on the renovations to make it exactly what they wanted. Reportedly, it cost around $3 million, which is obviously not a small chunk of change. At the time, it was paid for by British taxpayers, but this is a benefit they wouldn't have gotten had they not been working members of the royal family.
Why It Matters6
When they stepped down from the family, Meghan and Harry offered to repay the renovations themselves, even though that cost is nothing to balk at, because they still plan on using the cottage as their residence when they do spend time in the United Kingdom. But there have been rumors that they're struggling financially now that they're in the US ... and this could get very expensive for them.
They've Lost Their Office7
As we mentioned earlier, Meghan and Harry had an office with staff when they were working members of the family, just as Will and Kate do -- as well as the other senior royals. But if they're not working, they don't need a staff, and unfortunately, that means that all of those people were laid off. At the same time, it means they lose the benefits of having that staff to help them out.
Why It Matters8
in February, it was reported that Harry and Meghan had let their staff go ahead of the March 31 date that would signal the completion of their transition out of royal life. Although some were able to find jobs elsewhere within the palace, many were not. That meant that Meghan and Harry were then left to find a new staff for their new needs ... and foot the bill for that themselves.
No More Security Funding9
As members of the royal family, Meghan and Harry were entitled to their own security detail, paid for by the British government. In their case, it was a major safety requirement. As figures in the monarchy and as huge celebrities all over the world, they needed to make sure they were always safe. But if they're not working and living in the UK, that means that their security has come to an end.
Why It Matters10
Officially royal or not, Meghan and Harry are still Meghan and Harry. They're public figures, extremely recognizable, and likely in a greater danger when they're out and about in public -- or even just hanging out in their home -- than most of us are. That means they still need some level of security, but now, they will have to pay for that themselves, and Prince Charles has even been chipping in.
No More Paparazzi Protection11
Just as public figures have to worry about their safety, they also have to worry when it comes to the paparazzi -- and it goes without saying that Meghan and Harry are followed pretty much everywhere they go, because photos of them are worth a lot. Being a part of the royal family offered them protection of not having unlawfully taken images of them hitting the internet, and now, that's over.
Why It Matters12
Though they haven't had much of a chance to be out and about since they made their big move to Los Angeles, eventually, they will emerge from their homes to work, eat, and play. We don't doubt that the paparazzi will hound them more than ever, because everyone is curious what their new lives in the US will be like. This means that any images taken of them are fair game to end up on the internet, which isn't ideal.
Their Instagram Account13
Despite amassing millions of followers on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, it was just one more thing that Harry and Meghan had to say goodbye to when their transition was complete. On March 31, they took to the account to announce that they'd no longer be using it, and that's definitely a bummer, including for fans who loved following along with them on it.
Why It Matters14
Aside from the obvious downfall of losing all those followers they'd worked so hard to gain -- and having to start from scratch if they decide to open another account -- Meghan and Harry have also lost the main channel they used to communicate with the world and to promote themselves, which is key when they're trying to build up their own organization and individual careers in post-royal life.
Their Royal Titles15
Though there have been rumors that Meghan and Harry now simply want to be called Meghan and Harry, that's at least partially because they've lost the right to use their royal titles. Previously, they'd both be addressed as his or her Royal Highness, but that no longer applies. It's a relatively small change, but it's still one of the many that comes with their decision.
Why It Matters16
Losing that title is probably harder on Harry than it is on Meghan. After all, he's grown up in the royal family and is used to having titles, whereas Meghan has only had an official title for less than two years. However, this isn't exactly something just anyone can have. It's given by birth or by marriage, and giving that up will certainly have some kind of impact on them both.
The Queen's Jewelry Collection17
As a member of the royal family, Meghan was entitled to wear items from the Queen's jewelry collection, just as Kate is, and has done many times in the past. Given that this is Queen Elizabeth we're talking about, that kind of privilege is a pretty amazing one, considering the kind of gems she's accumulated (and inherited) over the years. This is some serious bling at stake!
Why It Matters18
This one's a little materialistic, but it's still a family tradition that Meghan will be giving up because she and Harry aren't official royals anymore. There's no doubt that little things like this will certainly change the way the family relates to each other, but hopefully, they'll all be able to move past this eventually, and Meghan and Harry's new lifestyle will make everything they've given up worth it.