9 Royal Privileges Harry & Meghan Will Lose After Quitting Duties

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images We haven't even made it through half of 2020 yet, and it's already been quite a roller coaster for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Not long after their 2019 holiday sabbatical, the royal couple announced that they'd officially be stepping down from royal life, and there have been a lot of ups and downs (especially in the media) ever since. But as of March 31, Meghan and Harry's transition out of royalty is complete, and they're all settled into their new home in Los Angeles with their son, Archie. But leaving the family definitely has its downsides, and there are a lot of privileges that came with it that the Sussexes are now missing out on.

Of course, that's not to say it won't be worth it. To shake up their lives like this obviously means that they needed to make a radical change for their own happiness and well-being, and it's a positive thing for their family that they were able to do it. But that doesn't mean that there aren't some serious drawbacks -- and they're now missing out on a lot of perks that they were once entitled to as working members of the family.

Read on for the privileges that Harry and Meghan have had to give up now that they've stepped down as royals. Their new life may end up being much better suited to them, but things have had to change for them in a major way and in a lot of smaller ways that we hadn't thought about before.

We don't doubt that Meghan, Harry, and Archie can get through this, though. In the end, what they're giving up might just end up being worth everything they're able to gain by making such a big move.