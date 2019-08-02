'90210' Alum Jason Priestley's 'High Tea' Invite to Harry & Meghan Is Royally Epic

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images; jason_priestley/Instagram
We've had a lot of time on our hands lately, and we'll admit it's starting to get to us -- and we're not the only ones, because it seems like former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestley is right there with us. This week, Jason tried to have a tea party with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle without breaking social distancing guidelines, and then proceeded to share it all on Instagram for our enjoyment.
This is gold.
Jason shared that he and his wife, Naomi, hosted a tea party in honor of the royal couple this week.
Of course, Meghan and Harry weren't there in person -- just their commemorative plate from their wedding day. But it totally still counts... and how cute is that "tea with the Priestleys" teapot?!
"Day 21 and apparently @naydoggy and I have lost it... we invited #harryandmeghan over for #hightea home made #scones and all... I never thought I could eat so many #fingersandwiches," Jason wrote in his caption.
Later, he ended up joking about why Meghan and Harry didn't make an appearance in person.
Obviously, everything the National Enquirer reports is true, so Harry must have been immediately headed home to the UK instead of going to Jason's for some tea and sandwiches ... we're sure of it.
"Hey @naydoggy, I just found out why #harryandmeghan stood us up at #hightea. Apparently they were busy! Family... everybody’s got one..." he wrote.
Days later, they had Meghan and Harry over again -- this time, for charcuterie.
"Day 24... after a day of exclaiming 'NO MORE CARBS!' @naydoggy proceeded to make #frenchbread today... that led to a #charcuterieboard worthy of another #royalinvitation -- #harryandmeghan over to you guys once again!" he wrote.
Okay, that charcuterie board does look really good (although nobody will ever catch us complaining about all the carbs, because there's no such thing as too many of those).
Naomi also shared one of their tea party spreads on her Instagram account.
Yep, looks like a pretty sweet set up to us -- even suitable for Queen Elizabeth! There are those finger sandwiches, plenty of scones (they look so good!), and that adorable tea pot. The vase of tulips is a nice touch, too.
"Celebrating Sunday with ‘High Tea’," Naomi wrote. "@jason_priestley and I decided afternoon tea would be delightful. Hope you are all keeping safe out there."
We're glad to see that Jason and Naomi are having a good time.
This time we're living in can be a bit stressful, but fortunately, it's still possible to have fun with a little imagination... and by inviting Harry and Meghan to tea, of course.
Who knows? Since the couple is now living in LA, maybe they will actually end up having tea with Jason and Naomi in the future. For scones like that, we wouldn't be surprised at all if they decided to take them up on the invite.
