Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had to Leave the UK Because of Royal 'Toxicity'

Peter Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images
As far as we can tell, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Calfiornia has been entirely their choice, but apparently, it all happened a lot faster than they expected it to. According to a new report, Meghan and Harry's move to the US didn't go as planned, and it's mostly because of the way they'd been treated while living in the United Kingdom. Ouch!
-
Royal expert Leslie Carroll said they made a quick exit because of tensions in the UK.
-
She also shared why she believed that LA was Harry and Meghan's most obvious choice for a new home.
-
-
Even though there have been rumors about the state of Meghan and Harry's finances, supposedly, they're in a good place.
-
At the same time, Harry and Meghan are being shamed for cutting themselves off from the royal family.
-
-
As long as Harry and Meghan are doing what's best for them ... that's what matters.
Share this Story