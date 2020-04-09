Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had to Leave the UK Because of Royal 'Toxicity'

As far as we can tell, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's move to Calfiornia has been entirely their choice, but apparently, it all happened a lot faster than they expected it to. According to a new report, Meghan and Harry's move to the US didn't go as planned, and it's mostly because of the way they'd been treated while living in the United Kingdom. Ouch!

  • Royal expert Leslie Carroll said they made a quick exit because of tensions in the UK. 

    “For the Sussexes to remain in England and raise their son amid such toxicity was untenable in the long run," Carroll told Express

    That makes sense -- we've all seen the kind of bad press that Meghan has gotten, and it's only become worse since she and Harry announced they were stepping down as senior royals. Who would want to live among that kind of negativity, and even worse, subject their son to it, too?

  • She also shared why she believed that LA was Harry and Meghan's most obvious choice for a new home.

    “Meghan is an American, she can always work here in the US without needing papers to do so; and her mother, Doria Ragland, lives in Los Angeles, so Archie will get to know his maternal grandmother, which is also a lovely plus," Carroll added.

    That's true! They seemed to be enjoying Canada while they were there, but neither of them had citizenship. At least in the US, Meghan's still a citizen.

    (Honestly, could we please get these two on 90 Day Fiance?!)

  • Even though there have been rumors about the state of Meghan and Harry's finances, supposedly, they're in a good place. 

    We've heard about them worrying about going broke and possibly being unable to pay for their renovations to Frogmore cottage, but apparently, these aren't concerns that either of them have. In fact, it sounds as if Harry has it all under control.

    “It’s my understanding that Harry has money from Diana’s trust and also continues to receive money from the Duchy of Cornwall funds,” Carroll said.

  • At the same time, Harry and Meghan are being shamed for cutting themselves off from the royal family. 

    Former British Parliament member Martin Daubney recently admitted that he thinks Meghan and Harry have abandoned the country at a dark time, when the world is experiencing an unprecedented crisis. 

    "This pair have quite simply ponced off to Malibu," Daubney said, according to Express. "They are deeply on the pursuit of a professional career. They're entitled to do that but they have cut the umbilical cord from the Royal Family and in our darkest hour."

  • As long as Harry and Meghan are doing what's best for them ... that's what matters.

    It's hard to pass too much judgment on their situation, because we don't have all the answers -- but what we do know is that the environment in the UK was becoming really negative for them really fast. With Meghan being such a new mom (and a newcomer to the royal family and the country), we can't blame her for wanting to make an exit.

    Haters are gonna hate, though, and in the meantime, we just hope that the couple isn't taking too much of this to heart.

