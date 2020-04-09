Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had to Leave the UK Because of Royal 'Toxicity'

She also shared why she believed that LA was Harry and Meghan's most obvious choice for a new home.

“Meghan is an American, she can always work here in the US without needing papers to do so; and her mother, Doria Ragland, lives in Los Angeles, so Archie will get to know his maternal grandmother, which is also a lovely plus," Carroll added.



That's true! They seemed to be enjoying Canada while they were there, but neither of them had citizenship. At least in the US, Meghan's still a citizen.

(Honestly, could we please get these two on 90 Day Fiance?!)