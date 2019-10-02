Someone Just Redirected Harry & Meghan's New Foundation Website to a Kanye West Video

Niall Carson - Pool/Getty Images; Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic/Getty Images
For whatever reason, a few months into Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry, the media turned on her -- badly. After a brief honeymoon period, the Duchess of Sussex found herself in the crosshairs of the relentless British press, and the campaign against Meghan still is holding strong for some. In fact, this week Meghan and Harry experienced an all-time low when someone redirected their new website to somewhere super embarrassing. Ugh!
This week, Harry and Meghan announced the name of their new charity -- Archewell.
Speaking to the Telegraph, the Sussexes shared a few details about the foundation that's taking the place of Sussex Royal.
"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' -- the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,'" they told the newspaper. "We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."
Here's where things got awkward, though: They apparently didn't register their new website.
Given the purpose of Harry and Meghan's foundation, this is seriously unfortunate.
In that same conversation with the Telegraph, the Sussexes said that they plan to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their new foundation.
Harry and Meghan added that "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon."
It's kind of depressing that someone would take something that's focusing on positive change and turn it into an embarrassing joke. All the Sussexes are trying to do is make the world a better place and help out those who are less fortunate. What's so "gold digger" about that?
Unfortunately, the gaffe has been making the rounds on social media.
We'd say we hope Harry and Meghan didn't hear about what happened, but clearly they did.
If the site is no longer directed to the video on YouTube, it's safe to say they had a hand in taking it down. Ugh!
With a new baby, a cross-continent move, and the current global health concerns, it's safe to say Harry and Meghan have enough on their plates right now. Do they really need to deal with petty pranks like this as well? We think not. Harry and Meghan, keep your eye on the prize and ignore the haters. There's always going to be someone.
