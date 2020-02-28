Jinger Duggar Called Out for Overlooking Common Childproofing Measure

It seems like every day a member of the Duggar family is getting called out for their parenting decisions, and now, it's Jinger Duggar's turn. Fans are criticizing Jinger for not properly babyproofing her house after she shared a new photo of her daughter, Felicity, that had people concerned.
Here comes the rage ...
It all started when Jinger shared this photo of Felicity talking on the phone.
This cutie pie still looks adorable with bedhead and wearing PJs, and it seems like she's in the middle of a pretty intense conversation. We wonder who she's talking to and what they're chatting about!
"Our little social butterfly always loves a good chat with a friend," Jinger Duggar wrote in her caption. "In these days of social distancing, let's not forget to pick up the phone and call a loved one."
It didn't take long for people to call Jinger out for that unprotected wall socket.
There were a few commenters emphasizing the importance of keeping those outlets covered to protect little fingers, and even the scary story above about what can happen when precautions aren't taken. Knowing the way people react every time Jinger or one of her siblings shares a photo of one of her kids, this isn't surprising to see at all -- even though some people are just trying to look out for Felicity.
Other people defended Jinger, pointing out that Felicity might have been in a hotel.
Now that they mention it, that's a good point, actually. We haven't seen a lot of Jinger's California home, but judging from the way the background looks in the photo of Felicity, it does look a bit more like a hotel than the house that she and Jeremy live in. There's also the fact that Felicity is using a corded phone. It'd be way more likely to find one of those in a hotel room.
We can't remember the last time we saw one of those in someone's house!
We're sure Jinger's on top of her kiddo's safety.
After all, as far as we can tell, Felicity is one loved (and adorable) little girl. We don't doubt that her parents make the best choices they can to keep her safe. Obviously, if they were in a hotel room, it's likely that Felicity wasn't in any kind of danger. After all, someone had to be watching her if they were taking a picture!
There are a lot of times it's good to call moms to attention to things they may not be aware of, but in this case, it looks like everyone was totally fine.
What really matters is that Felicity is all good ... and that she did not happen to get electrocuted when that photo was taken.
In a crazy, uncertain time like this, moms all over the world are doing the best they can, Jinger included. And considering how close Jinger and Felicity are -- it seems like they've been besties from the start! We don't doubt this mama keeps an eye on her as much as she possibly can.
We're hoping for more cute pictures of Felicity while we're scrolling through the 'Gram, a little more bored than usual. Her outfits are just the best!
