Kate Middleton & Prince William's Special Message to Teachers Is What the World Needs Now

Oh. My. God. Just when we thought Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't possibly be more adorable -- or helpful during this strange, strange time -- they go and Zoom call teachers at Casterton Primary Academy in the UK to express their thanks. William and Kate shared part of the ridiculously cute call on Instagram, and we're telling you this: It's impossible to not smile while watching.
Check out the adorableness:How cute are they?! (And Kate, can you talk us through that pretty shirt?)
Alongside the video they shared on Instagram, here's what the caption read:
"In conversation with...Casterton Primary Academy
Teachers across the UK are dedicating their time to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and vulnerable children.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge called teachers and school staff at Casterton Primary Academy to thank them for their hard work and dedication - and to wish the children a very Happy Easter."
It was more than obvious that Will and Kate boosted morale at the school.
And it's clear that the Cambridges feel wildly grateful for anyone and everyone working on the frontlines.
“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going. Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers -- they’re doing a great job,” the duke said at one point during the call.
Being a working mum, Kate totally gets it -- and she let it be known.
At another point in the call, the duchess said: "Well done honestly to you and everyone who’s in during this time. It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children -- they’ve got the structure, and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really really well done to all of you.”
This isn't the first time William and Kate made a surprise 'visit' to frontline workers.
Last week the royal couple called healthcare workers at two hospitals in order to show their support.
"We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances," William told staff workers. "The whole country is proud of you -- so thank you for everything you’re doing and all the hours you are putting in."
Needless to say, it buoyed everyone's spirits then, too.
We've gotta be honest here -- we thought the video of George, Charlotte, and Louis clapping would never be topped.
The Zoom call Will and Kate just posted is at least a very close second. Not only was it so nice to see the smiles the duke and duchess were able to bring to people's faces, but it was great to see such a candid side of the couple.
Keep up the good work, Will and Kate. You're making your country -- and the world -- proud.
