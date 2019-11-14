Prince Louis Already Has a Different Upbringing Than Charlotte & George

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
There have been a lot of changes in the royal family lately, and not even Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids are immune -- including their youngest, Prince Louis. In fact, it seems like Louis has had a different upbringing than his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte ... but that's not necessarily a bad thing.
When Louis came into the world, things were different for his family.
Now, the whole family is living at Anmer Hall.
Recently, Will and Kate relocated to Norfolk, opting to spend the foreseeable future at their country home in light of current events and to keep their kids as safe as possible. This means that for the first time in his life, Louis is spending a good bit of time at Anmer, just like his older siblings have done, especially during school breaks and holidays. It has to be a pretty big adjustment for him!
Louis is now getting to make memories in the country the same way George and Charlotte did.
It must have been a big change for Louis, but hopefully, he's coping well.
He's still pretty young, and there's no way he understands everything that's going on -- it can definitely be an uncertain and scary time right now, even for adults. But it appears Will and Kate are doing their best to make sure their kids are having fun, Louis included. And even though he's more used to the London life, there's a lot to love about being out in the country, too. All that fresh air!
It's hard to believe that later this month, Louis will turn 2.
It seems like just yesterday that Kate was announcing she was expecting baby #3, and here he is -- nearly 2 years old and a full-fledged toddler! Louis' birthday this year will definitely be different than last year's, but hopefully, still just as much fun for him.
We can't wait to see what's next for this adorable little guy. Our fingers are crossed that his mom chooses to take and share some new beautiful birthday portraits of him soon.
