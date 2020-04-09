Everything We Know About Archie's First Birthday So Far

It's so hard to believe that an entire year has passed since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child into the world, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. On May 6, 2019, Archie made his grand entrance, and now, it's almost time to celebrate his birthday for the first time. So what do Meghan and Harry have planned for the big day? They haven't shared any details publicly, but we've been hearing reports for weeks about what they could be doing to mark the occasion. Although it'll undoubtedly need a little adjusting, thanks to current world events, we have no doubt it'll be really special.
From Queen Elizabeth's gift to him to who he might end up celebrating with, we do know a few things about Archie's birthday already -- and we have no doubt that he'll have plenty of fun, no matter what he ends up doing that day.
Read on for everything we know about Archie's birthday and how he will celebrate it. Being that his parents are enjoying a far more private (and much less royal) life in the US these days, we wouldn't be surprised if they never end up sharing any of the more specific details of his birthday, we're still crossing our fingers that Meghan and Harry will eventually decide to share a few photos. We don't get enough updates on him!
Here's hoping that Archie has a great birthday. We can't wait to continue to watch him grow in the year ahead. He's one adorable little guy!
His Great Grandmother Has His Gift All Picked Out1
According to a report from Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth has already picked out the perfect gift for her great grandson's big day: "a beautiful rocking horse." There's no doubt in our minds that any rocking horse that Elizabeth has her eye on is likely a pretty fancy one -- one that may even become a family heirloom that Archie passes down to his own kids when he grows up.
He Could Have Two Parties2
Since Archie and his parents have loved ones all over the world, it makes sense that there have been rumors that he might get to celebrate twice. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry planned two parties: One celebrating with family and friends in their new home -- including Meghan's BFF, Jessica Mulroney -- and one in the UK, potentially at the Queen's Scottish estate, where they're hoping to have a picnic.
Sounds lovely!
... Or He Could Do Something Low-Key3
Given the current situation in the world, there's a good chance that plans for two parties have since changed, and there are now reports that Meghan and Harry are thinking of something more low-key. As a royal insider told Us Weekly, Meghan "refuses to take any risks" with travel in light of what's happening, and now, they're reportedly planning to keep the gathering to just the three of them, and Meghan will make Archie animal themed cupcakes -- so cute!
Either Way, Plans Will Likely Be Adjusted4
Considering the fact that most of us are staying home these days, it would make sense that, no matter what Meghan and Archie have planned, they'd be altering those plans depending on what the situation looks like when the first week of May is finally here. But it wouldn't be surprising at all if they did choose to stay home and keep the celebration quiet. We know Meghan and Harry are probably keeping Archie's safety and health at the forefront of their minds right now.
He'll Probably Spend It in the US5
Now that Meghan and Harry have moved to Los Angeles and seem to be settling in for the long haul, we assume that Archie's first birthday will be celebrated in the US -- especially if the reports are true about Meghan wanting to hunker down and avoid taking any risks with her baby's health. He might only be turning 1, but he's already lived in three different countries!
His Grandma Doria Could Be There6
Of course, this depends on what's going on with the thing that shall not be named. We do know from previous reports that Meghan is bummed she hasn't seen her mom since she moved to Los Angeles -- which is understandable considering she finally lives close to Doria but can't hang out. If it's safe, we have no doubt in our minds she'll be there to celebrate her grandson.
He'll See His Friends & Loved Ones on FaceTime7
As a source close to the royals told E! News recently, Archie's a big fan of technology now that he and his parents are practicing social distancing. Apparently, he is "loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives."
We wouldn't be surprised if that means he FaceTimes with his friends for his birthday, too. Now that we wish we could see footage of!
He May Not Chat With His Cousins8
The rumored feud between Harry and the rest of his family seems to change on any given day, but according to a report from Closer, Archie doesn't interact much with his cousins, Charlotte, George, and Louis, so we doubt that would change on his birthday. That's seriously a bummer, though. The kids could totally get together on their own Zoom meeting to sing him happy birthday. But who knows? In the future, things could change.
He Will Probably Catch Up With the Queen Later9
There have definitely been rumors that Queen Elizabeth is worried she won't get to see Archie much now that Harry and Meghan are so far away, but knowing how much she's always adored Harry, we wouldn't be surprised if there are already plans in the works for her and Archie to celebrate at a later date. After all, she should be able to give him that rocking horse in person!
It'll Be All About Positivity10
On Archie's birthday, Meghan and Harry will likely want to keep a chill, positive vibe -- regardless of whatever's happening in the world -- because as an insider claimed to Us Weekly, that's a big part of the reason they made such a big change in their lives by leaving the royal family.
"He wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would've been exposed to back in England," the source said, with another adding, "[Harry] knows what it's like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible."
We Could See a New Photo of Him11
Meghan and Harry have been all about preserving Archie's privacy from the beginning, and that means that we haven't seen a ton of photos of him -- especially not since they stepped down from their positions as senior royals. However, since this is a special occasion, it could mean that they'll choose to share an update on their little guy, with a new, up-to-date photo -- or even photos, if we're lucky -- included.
He Might Make Even More Milestones12
Toward the end of 2019, a source close to Meghan and Harry told Us Weekly that Archie was pretty advanced for his age, already babbling away. "He's a strong baby and you can tell he's super smart," the insider said. "He can sit up without support and roll over, and he's almost crawling. He can't talk yet, but he's trying!"
Does that mean he could end up celebrating his birthday by hitting a huge milestone? Walking, maybe, if he isn't already?
It's possible!
He'll Get Plenty of Quality Time With His Parents13
Since it seems likely that Archie will stay in on his birthday instead of having a big outing, he'll probably spend the day with the two people in the world who love him the most: his mom and dad. There's nothing wrong with getting in a little extra family time, especially since their lives have been so hectic lately while finishing up their royal duties and moving to another continent.
It'll Be Surprisingly 'Normal'14
If Archie still lived in the UK as a royal, there's a good chance that his first birthday would have been a bit more formal than it would be in the US. But knowing that they're giving up most royal traditions, we have a feeling that Archie's birthday will look a lot more like the ones we all grew up having (including Meghan), rather than what George, Charlotte, and Louis are used to. Birthday cake, a song, presents, and lots of love from his parents.
No Matter What He Does, It'll Be a Memorable Day15
No matter how Meghan and Harry choose to celebrate their firstborn, we're sure they'll make plenty of happy memories -- even if Archie may not remember them all himself when he's older. Whether they stay in or make more exciting plans, we're sure they'll enjoy the day as a family, and hopefully, they'll be willing to share a few details with us about it in the future.
Happy birthday, Archie!