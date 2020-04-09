20 Times the Royal Family Gave a Peek at Their Life at Home

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
We're used to seeing the royal family out and about at various events, but it's very unusual to see the royals' life at home. (That makes sense.) They give up many privacies to attend functions all year round, and they've agreed to be photographed nearly every time they step outside their doors. Of course they'd want their home life to be more secluded. But it's only natural that the public is also inherently interested in what their real lives are like when they're not going through the motions of just another ribbon cutting or fancy gala.
Because they surely know that there's an interest there, the royal family does occasionally share more private moments at home on their various social media channels.
But even before Instagram allowed the monarchy to open itself up a bit, royals -- like the Queen and Princess Diana -- let photographers come into their homes to take photos of their everyday activities. Princess Di was especially great at making people feel like they really knew her, and part of that was because she was so honest and open. She also made sure her kids had relatively normal lives, and she allowed that to be documented as well. She lifted the veil on how a royal is raised, and it's not too much different from how regular children grow up.
But the Queen was actually the OG sharer, with her family essentially appearing on their own reality TV show once. They were the Kardashians before the Kardashians, and people have been keeping up with the royals' lives for decades.
Here are some things they've shared from their everyday experiences over the years.
The Queen Let a Documentary Crew In1
In the '60s, the Queen actually allowed a team of BBC documentarians follow the royal family around for a whole year. The resulting film was hugely popular, as it peeled back the curtain of the monarchy and allowed people to see the royals as regular people. Apparently regretting it for that very reason, in 1969, the Queen refused to let it ever air again.
However, some clips have been released over the years.
Kate Middleton Showed Us Her Home Office2
The princess keeps a very tidy desk, all decked out with a row of fancy-looking and likely very rare books. The royal family Instagram page posted this rare photo of Kate working from home last month. We love that Kate is all dressed up in a business suit even though she's not leaving the house. Of course, there were cameras there, so we don't blame her.
Charles Remotely Opened a New Hospital3
Kate's not the only royal working from home of late. Prince Charles, who has been recovering from an illness, didn't let that stop him from his duties. The prince opened a new hospital via video conference from the comfort of his home office. We love everything about this, from the fact that he's using a book about himself to prop up his iPad to all the photos of his family proudly displayed around him.
Prince William Has Also Been Working Hard From Home4
William recently let his Instagram followers see some of his daily work, like making phone calls from his office. Unlike Kate's desk, his doesn't have any books on it, but he does have a printer -- a very important office item. He also has a filing cabinet and some paperwork on his desk. He's a busy guy with a lot to do, and he just happens to do it in a palace with fancy decorations like a marble fireplace.
George Playing During a Meeting5
While the princes talked to then-President Barack Obama and wife Michelle, Kate kept George occupied with a toy rocking horse. We adore that Kate and Will let George stay in his comfy robe for the meeting and didn't make him change into something more formal. Even royal kids aren't always dressed in knee socks and matching sweaters!
Prince William Had a Rocking Horse as a Child, Too6
This photo of William as a boy shows him and his mom in the Kensington Palace playroom. It's outfitted with a child-sized table, puzzles, and a rocking horse -- although a different one than George has now. There's even what seems like William's art on the wall: a messily created picture of a train made out of construction paper. Even though William was a prince, he was also a regular kid, in large part thanks to Princess Diana's insistence on letting her boys have a semi-normal childhood.
William & Harry Played Just Like Other Kids7
In addition to their pretty average playroom, Harry and William had a small playset outside the palace. It came complete with a slide, monkey bars, and a swing. There's also a small playhouse in the background. Honestly, this backyard could have been any of ours growing up. We love that Diana let the cameras capture this more normal moment.
Eugenie & Sarah Ferguson Wear Casual Clothes at Home8
The first photo above is how Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson usually dress when they're out and about for events. But the fourth photo in this Instagram slideshow features mom and daughter lounging in the backyard. Since they're off the clock in the picture, they're both dressed pretty casually. Eugenie's in sneakers with a sweater tied around her waist, and Sarah's in some seriously comfy boots.
We're glad they get a break from the heels every now and then!
The Countess of Wessex Owns So Many DVDs9
Prince Edward's wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, recently released a video of her cheering parents and other caregivers on. She gave the address from her home, and we can't get over how many DVDs she owns! There are a ton on the bookshelf behind her, in addition to several board games. We love a DVD as much as the next person, but maybe Sophie needs to sign up for Netflix?
It takes up so much less room!
Harry & Archie Love the Great Outdoors10
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just relocated to Los Angeles, they spent a while in Canada after announcing they were leaving their post as official royals. This photo of Harry and baby Archie was snapped near their temporary British Columbia home, and they look so happy and relaxed. Plus, we cannot get enough of Archie's adorable beanie. Doesn't get much cuter than that.
Camilla's Office Is a Little Cluttered11
One would think that all the royal houses would be spotless thanks to an army of staff members, but Camilla's workspace is, dare we say, a little cluttered. She has boxes and bags strewn on the floor, papers piled up on her desk, and even one of those dog toys that throws tennis balls tucked into a corner. It's the most relatable she's ever been, really. We can totally understand how a home office can get disorganized quickly.
The Queen's Christmas Address Always Includes Personal Touches12
Every December, the Queen invites us into her home to give her annual Christmas speech. She's usually a pretty guarded person, but she always uses her address to get a little more personal -- like by adding photos of her growing family to her desk each year and showing off her Christmas tree. Last year, Meghan and Harry weren't featured in any of the photos, which got everyone talking.
Meghan Serves Low-Key Breakfasts on Fancy Dishes13
Meghan's friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin visited Meghan at home last year and was treated to quite the spread. The Duchess' American side clearly came out when she served avocado toast, but she paired it with some tea and chocolates as well. What we love is how fancy the plates are. There's something so royal about eating something basic like avocado toast off a silver tray.
-
Prince George Baking With His Family14
Kate's previously talked about how much her kids love to help out in the kitchen, and we got a first hand look at that last Christmas when Prince George helped out with some baking. Three generations of royals helped create what looks to be some sort of dessert granola. Prince George got in on the mixing, while Prince William and Prince Charles added ingredients.
Sneak Peek at the Queen's Work-From-Home Life15
Work never stops for the Queen or the country's Prime Minister. When the two of them couldn't have their weekly meeting in person, they both got on the telephone to sort things out together. Notably, the Queen's phone looks so old-school (get this woman an iPhone!), and we're obsessed with all the different corgi statues decorating her desk.
Kensington Palace 'News Room'16
When she doesn't want to work at her desk, Kensington Palace also has a "News Room." That's where Kate Middleton helped guest edit Huffington Post UK back in 2016. The room is a pretty standard office with a computer and desk. There's also a tray of tea, cookies, and coffee in the background, because they're still royals after all. Even when they work from home.
William & Kate Playing Around17
When they're out in public, William and Kate are usually pretty serious. They have their work clothes and their work faces on. But at home, they can relax a little. And, every once in a while, they share a peek into that relaxation. For Mother's Day, they posted this photo of Kate and William playing around with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their Norfolk home.
Clarence House Decorated for Christmas18
Clarence House is where Prince Charles and Camilla live, and they made it look so cozy for last year's Christmas celebrations. This photo posted to their Instagram gave fans an inside look at their fancy house, complete with gilded picture frames, an expensive-looking vase, an antique couch, and a very well-dressed Christmas tree that is for some reason completely blocking the staircase. Apparently, they have another way to access the second floor.
Princess Diana Working With Her Stylists at Home19
Decisions, decisions. Princess Diana is shown here helping her style team select fabrics for an upcoming overseas tour. We love seeing how invested she was in choosing her own looks, because we can imagine that Kate Middleton has had several such meetings herself. When the whole world is paying attention to what a royal is wearing, it makes sense that so much thought goes into it.
A Relaxing Evening for the Queen20
This photo from 1976 shows the Queen relaxing in her sitting room with her husband and dog. She's simply enjoying reading the newspaper after what's undoubtedly been a busy work day. It would be almost a totally normal moment if not for the camera capturing the shot, but at least that way we can peek into a private palace room to see its fancy, antique decor.