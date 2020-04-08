Royal Expert Reveals Subtle Sign Meghan Markle Wasn't Going To Follow Tradition

Meghan has since kept with her spin on the classics, but one royal expert believes the ripped jeans had a message.

Christine Ross, editor of Meghan's Mirror, revealed that she thinks Meghan's Invictus Games look was her most powerful outfit to date.



Speaking to the Mirror's royal podcast, Ross said: "Her most memorable and most powerful message was surprisingly the one that she wore to the Invictus Games in Toronto when she was just Harry's girlfriend."



She added: "That was such a statement of 'this is who I am, this is who I'm going to be, this is what my style is' because her outfit was quintessentially her own style."