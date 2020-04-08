Royal Expert Reveals Subtle Sign Meghan Markle Wasn't Going To Follow Tradition

Even though the world had been hearing rumblings for months about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, the couple didn't go public until 2017 -- September 25, 2017, to be exact. It was then that Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. It was obvious from the minute we saw Meghan in a white shirt and jeans that the outfit was going to become iconic, but now experts think that, in addition to being stylish with her sartorial choice, Meghan was also making a statement to the royal family.

  • Meghan's white shirt and ripped jeans look wasn't what we were used to seeing royals wear. 

    And given the fact that Meghan came from Hollywood, we can't say we were totally surprised to see her wearing the outfit. She looked laid back, casual, and, well, normal. 

    Given the occasion -- Harry and Meghan were watching wheelchair tennis match -- the casualness of the outfit was fine. However! It is hard to imagine Kate Middleton stepping out in a pair of ripped jeans and half-tucked shirt.

  • Meghan has since kept with her spin on the classics, but one royal expert believes the ripped jeans had a message. 

    Christine Ross, editor of Meghan's Mirror, revealed that she thinks Meghan's Invictus Games look was her most powerful outfit to date. 

    Speaking to the Mirror's royal podcast, Ross said: "Her most memorable and most powerful message was surprisingly the one that she wore to the Invictus Games in Toronto when she was just Harry's girlfriend."

    She added: "That was such a statement of 'this is who I am, this is who I'm going to be, this is what my style is' because her outfit was quintessentially her own style."

  • The look may have been Meghan "setting the tone," Ross noted.  

    "She wore pieces from designers she's friends with, and really was able to represent those friendships in what she wore," Ross said. "And she wore those ripped jeans, a potential future royal in a pair of ripped skinny jeans was just a huge story at the time.

    Ross added: "That look, which was a white shirt and ripped skinny jeans with caramel-colored flats, really set the tone for who Meghan was going to be moving forward."

  • Another potentially loaded look of Meghan's?

    The outfit she wore for first royal Christmas a few months later. 

    "She almost brought back the same color tones, those caramel tones in her coat and boots and hat," Ross said. "She was wearing a very royal look but in a very modern way, with tonal color balance and very trendy knee-high boots. It really showed us that Meghan was going to set her own standard."

  • In the beginning, people thought Meghan might try to emulate women of royal past, but nope! Wasn't happening. 

    "I think that was the first time we saw that Meghan wasn't going to follow in anybody else's footsteps," Ross said of Meghan's first Christmas with the royals. "There was a lot of speculation that she was going to follow in Kate's footsteps, or she would follow Sophie's footsteps, or she was going to follow Diana's footsteps, but Meghan was really going to set the stage for herself."

    "It was a great look," Ross continued. "It surprised us because it totally worked for the situation but it was more modern than what we're used to."

    Who could argue with that?
