Kate Middleton & Prince William Just Hired Meghan & Harry's 'Secret Weapon'

He was the one behind Meghan and Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram account as their digital communications lead, and he was responsible for helping them gain over 11 million followers (although we're sure that the fact that they're Harry and Meghan had something to do with that, too). Needless to say, David is very talented.

He was let go with the rest of Meghan and Harry's staff when their transition was complete, but as it turns out, he wasn't jobless for long!