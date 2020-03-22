Kate Middleton & Prince William Just Hired Meghan & Harry's 'Secret Weapon'

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all settled into their new LA home, they're working on their own business moves ... and back in the UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton are working on theirs. Will and Kate have hired Harry and Meghan's "secret weapon" to work for them, and while we can't speak to how the Sussexes feel about the situation, it does sound like a pretty smart business move.
Kate and Will have hired 27-year-old social media expert David Watkins.
He was the one behind Meghan and Harry's Sussex Royal Instagram account as their digital communications lead, and he was responsible for helping them gain over 11 million followers (although we're sure that the fact that they're Harry and Meghan had something to do with that, too). Needless to say, David is very talented.
He was let go with the rest of Meghan and Harry's staff when their transition was complete, but as it turns out, he wasn't jobless for long!
According to David's LinkedIn, he's now working for the Cambridges.
As good as Will and Kate's 'Gram is, we're looking forward to seeing what David does with it.
The Kensington Palace Instagram account is constantly sharing updates and exclusive content on what the royal family is up to, with the occasional personal photo or video thrown in there (like the one above). We'd love to see more of the kids -- as always -- and more peeks into what Will and Kate's every day life is like, so maybe David will bring that to us.
Either way, we know he'll help them be more successful than ever. This was a good move!
Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are focused on the future.
We're looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Kate and Will.
Hopefully, they'll find even more success on social media and with their brand -- it sounds like they definitely hired the right guy to do it, and it's even more impressive that David has worked with so many big names at just 27 years old.
We're sure Meghan and Harry have plenty of exciting things up their sleeve for the future, too. We're ready!
