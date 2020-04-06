Princess Diana Once Organized the Most Embarrassing Birthday for Prince William

According to Naomi Campbell, she, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer were all invited to the palace for Will's birthday party.

She shared the story with Cindy Crawford on her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi.

"I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school," Naomi said. "And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school and Princess Diana was like, 'Okay.' So we were just like, 'What do we do?' I mean, it was so sweet."



Sounds like Diana to us!