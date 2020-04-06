Princess Diana Once Organized the Most Embarrassing Birthday for Prince William

Terry Fincher/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles
Terry Fincher/Getty Images

Of all of the memories Prince William and Prince Harry must have of their mom, Princess Diana, this one might be one of the biggest (and the most awkward). Apparently, Diana arranged for models to visit William for his birthday the year that he turned 13, and a few seriously big names showed up to celebrate the beginning of his teenage years. 

  • According to Naomi Campbell, she, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer were all invited to the palace for Will's birthday party.

    She shared the story with Cindy Crawford on her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi.

    "I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school," Naomi said. "And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school and Princess Diana was like, 'Okay.' So we were just like, 'What do we do?' I mean, it was so sweet." 

    Sounds like Diana to us!

    • Advertisement

  • Cindy also opened up about what meeting Diana herself was like. 

    Princess Diana
    Getty Images

    "I don't remember, but look, I was blushing," she said. "I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace, and just how completely down-to-earth she was because there's so much protocol I guess, and not being English, I don't understand some of it."

    Naomi agreed that Diana was "down-to-earth" and humble, which is exactly how we'd imagine Diana from everything we know about her.

  • William has also opened up about what this birthday party was like for him. 

    Princess Diana, Prince William, Prince Harry
    Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

    As Channel 24 pointed out, William said in a 2017 documentary that he was "bright red" when he got home from school only to find out that there were supermodels waiting for him.

    "I didn't quite know what to say and sort of fumbled. I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up. I was completely and utterly sort of awestruck," William said at the time, adding, "That's lived with me forever about her loving and embarrassing and sort of, you know being -- being the sort of the joker."    

  • Here's Naomi & Cindy's conversation in full: 

    It's actually really sweet to hear what they both have to say about Diana, especially because it lines up so perfectly with our perception of the kind of person she was.

    And honestly, it was so sweet for Naomi, Christy, and Claudia to go all the way to the palace to celebrate Will on his birthday, even though it sounds like it was as much of an honor for them as it was for him!

  • We can't get enough of these stories about Diana.

    Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William
    Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

    It's hard to imagine what growing up and becoming adults without her has been like for Will and Harry. Obviously, it's impacted their lives in such a huge way, as they've both spoken about in the past. 

    But fortunately, they do have a lot of happy memories like this one to look back on ... and to tell their kids about in the future. When Prince George's 13th birthday rolls around, we're sure he'll be hearing this story from his dad!

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement