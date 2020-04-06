Princess Diana Once Organized the Most Embarrassing Birthday for Prince William

Terry Fincher/Getty Images
Of all of the memories Prince William and Prince Harry must have of their mom, Princess Diana, this one might be one of the biggest (and the most awkward). Apparently, Diana arranged for models to visit William for his birthday the year that he turned 13, and a few seriously big names showed up to celebrate the beginning of his teenage years.
According to Naomi Campbell, she, Christy Turlington, and Claudia Schiffer were all invited to the palace for Will's birthday party.
She shared the story with Cindy Crawford on her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi.
"I went with Claudia [Schiffer] and Christy [Turlington]. And he was coming home from school," Naomi said. "And we had gotten there before he had gotten home from school and Princess Diana was like, 'Okay.' So we were just like, 'What do we do?' I mean, it was so sweet."
Sounds like Diana to us!
Cindy also opened up about what meeting Diana herself was like.
William has also opened up about what this birthday party was like for him.
Here's Naomi & Cindy's conversation in full:
It's actually really sweet to hear what they both have to say about Diana, especially because it lines up so perfectly with our perception of the kind of person she was.
And honestly, it was so sweet for Naomi, Christy, and Claudia to go all the way to the palace to celebrate Will on his birthday, even though it sounds like it was as much of an honor for them as it was for him!
We can't get enough of these stories about Diana.
