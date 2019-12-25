Kate Middleton & Prince William Aren't Raising Their Kids to Be Typical Royals

WPA Pool/Getty Images
It's no secret that Kate Middleton and Prince William are bringing up their three children differently than most royal kids are raised. While Princess Diana obviously always put William and Harry first and tried to keep things as down-to-earth as possible, William was still very much influenced by Prince Charles' side of the family.
As for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis? Not so much.
According to a new report, Kate Middleton is determined to raise her kids in a very specific way.
Not only does the Duchess of Cambridge want George, Charlotte, and Louis to have a very similar upbringing to the idyllic one she had in Bucklebury, experts also claim Kate wants to give her little ones a childhood similar to a famous fiction adventure series.
A royal insider recently told Fabulous: “Kate is giving her children the Enid Blyton ‘Famous Five’ life that she always wanted for them. She ensures their lives are outdoorsy and full of tree climbing, swimming, making dens, growing their own flowers and vegetables, team games, and dog walking."
The source added: “It’s a solid, balanced, kind family life that she always experienced in Bucklebury.”
Kate is making the most of her time at home with the kids right now.
Another thing the Cambridges' love? A wee bit of friendly competition.
"As a family, the Cambridges encourage competition, they understand there will always be winners and losers," the source went on to say.
This isn't the first time we've heard of Kate in particular encouraging games and competition with her kids. It was also recently reported that, in addition to playing family games of tennis each day, the Cambridges all like to race each other on the grounds of their sprawling estate.
Sounds nice.
And as for William's parenting style? Sounds like he's found a good balance.
“William is a protective husband and father though not stifling," the source also said. "The Cambridges share a wicked sense of humor, love having fun with each other and their children."
It certainly doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that William absolutely adores being a father.
Kate may not be able to duplicate her childhood exactly, but sounds like she's coming close.
