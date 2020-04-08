New Detail About Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's Weddings Reveals Major Difference

As Express pointed out, Meghan had both family and some celebrity guests at the wedding -- given that she was an actress, it makes sense that some of her friends would be famous, after all. She had a seating chart for the ceremony that dictated where everyone should go. Harry's side was filled with family, whereas Meghan's was populated by stars such as Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, and even Oprah Winfrey.

And they all had assigned seats -- or at least, an assigned section where they were supposed to sit.