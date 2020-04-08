New Detail About Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle's Weddings Reveals Major Difference

There's nothing like a royal wedding -- especially when it comes to ones like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's big days. But looking back on both events, it's clear that there was something pretty significant that set them apart from each other. A new report from Express is pointing out the difference between Meghan and Kate's weddings, and we can't believe we didn't realize this before. 

  • The major difference between Kate and Meghan's weddings? The seating arrangement -- Meghan's was planned and Kate's wasn't. 

    As Express pointed out, Meghan had both family and some celebrity guests at the wedding -- given that she was an actress, it makes sense that some of her friends would be famous, after all. She had a seating chart for the ceremony that dictated where everyone should go. Harry's side was filled with family, whereas Meghan's was populated by stars such as Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, and even Oprah Winfrey.

    And they all had assigned seats -- or at least, an assigned section where they were supposed to sit.

  • Kate opted for a more relaxed ceremony, with no seating assignments necessary -- even for her celebrity guests. 

    Back when Kate and Will got married, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reported via Express:

    “There was no seating plan; guests were required to find a seat in whichever area they had been assigned to. William and Kate had wanted it to be a wedding for the people, so celebrities, including the film director Guy Ritchie (who is a distant cousin of Kate’s) and Sir Elton John and David Furnish were in the nave, not front-row seats. The rare sight of Victoria and David Beckham (with his OBE on the wrong lapel) actually queuing sent the crowd which had camped out on the streets of Westminster into a state of euphoria." 

    Sorry, Posh Spice. No special treatment here! 

  • It makes sense that they'd both go for something different. 

    Although Harry and Will have always been royal, they both happened to have married women who weren't used to that kind of lifestyle. Kate had been brought up out of the spotlight, so it's not surprising that she leaned toward keeping her wedding arrangements a bit more low key (for a royal wedding at Westminster Abbey, anyway).

    And like we said, Meghan was an actress -- she was used to bigger events and being surrounded by fellow celebs, and her wedding happened to reflect that.

  • And in the end, both ladies had beautiful weddings. 

    Their ceremonies were unquestionably gorgeous and special, and so were the brides -- their dresses were so different, but both so perfect for each of them. They both looked beautiful, and best of all, they got to end the day married to the love of their lives, which is the whole point of the wedding in the first place, right?

    And their nuptials are now actual parts of history. Pretty darn cool.

  • If anyone needs us, we'll be waiting for the next royal wedding to gush over. 

    It sounds like Princess Beatrice is having to make some major adjustments to her own wedding, considering all of the current world events going on, so we may not get to follow along with hers the way we'd hoped. So who's next? Hopefully not Prince George -- that's a long wait.

    Maybe we'll just continue to look at photos from Meghan and Kate's weddings out of total jealousy. Seriously, so beautiful.

