Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Financial Situation Sounds Worse Than We Thought

It goes without saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure from royal life is not going as planned. Despite announcing a few details and the name of their new foundation (named after Archie!), Harry and Meghan's rebranding -- and in turn their lifestyle -- is experiencing a number of hiccups, due to the current global health situation. And the Sussexes' biggest problem of all right now? Their bank account.
According to a royal expert, Harry and Meghan are looking at a "very tough" few months ahead.
Speaking on The HeirPod podcast, royal journalist Omid Scobie said that Harry and Meghan aren't only delaying starting their foundation because of what's going on globally, but because, plain and simple, they don't have the capital right now.
"I think that is why they didn't go down the route of starting a foundation because they don't have an unlimited fund behind them to start that," Scobie said. "They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well. They have spent the last few years not earning a living."
He added: "As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead."
Scobie also brought up the issue of Harry and Meghan's security.
"For Harry and Meghan, on top of the difficulties they have had with the press, there has been this underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward," he said. "It is something the couple were very conscious of -- that from March 31st it would have to be done by themselves. They didn't want to leave themselves open to further attacks."
Of course, shortly after it was revealed that the couple moved to the US -- and people became vocal about "who was going to pay for their security" -- it was revealed that Prince Charles would be footing the bill.
Talk about being in an awkward situation, though -- needing security, not being able to pay for security, and having to tell people where said security is coming from.
And it isn't just money for their organization and security that Harry and Meghan are struggling for, apparently.
And then of course there's the Sussexes' lifestyle.
It's unfortunate that the current climate has affected Harry and Meghan's plans so much.
