Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Financial Situation Sounds Worse Than We Thought

According to a royal expert, Harry and Meghan are looking at a "very tough" few months ahead.

Speaking on The HeirPod podcast, royal journalist Omid Scobie said that Harry and Meghan aren't only delaying starting their foundation because of what's going on globally, but because, plain and simple, they don't have the capital right now.

"I think that is why they didn't go down the route of starting a foundation because they don't have an unlimited fund behind them to start that," Scobie said. "They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well. They have spent the last few years not earning a living."

He added: "As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead."