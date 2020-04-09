16 Ways Harry & Meghan Leaving the UK Will Impact Archie's Royal Traditions

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
A lot has changed in the royal family this year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they'd be leaving their royal duties behind and moved to the United States, but the ways this will really impact their futures is yet to be seen -- and more than that, we're sure it will have a huge impact on Archie as he grows up. Of course, Archie is a big part of the reason they decided to leave royal life, and there's no doubt that it's what's best for their family unit as a whole, but along with giving up royalty is giving up traditions that Archie will miss out on that have become a regular part of his cousins' lives as kids in the royal family.
While being royal as a child seems to be stressful at times, there are also a lot of upsides, too -- like experiences that almost no one else in the world will ever get to have. Here are the royal traditions that Archie won't get to take part in as he gets older. Most of them mean less time for bonding and fun with his cousins, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Hopefully, living a more "normal" life with more privacy will also mean that Archie gets to have plenty of experiences that the Cambridge kids will miss out on, too, but we sincerely hope that, despite the distance between them -- and the awkwardness that's happening in their family right now -- Archie will still be able to have a relationship with them.
Regardless of whether or not he gets to take part in these traditions, Archie's still a very lucky kids with two awesome parents who would clearly do anything for him. That's what matters most!
He'll Miss Out on Trooping The Colour1
Every year in June, Trooping the Colour is held to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday, which is technically in April. Typically, the entire family gathers together for the day -- which includes a parade and then watching a fly over from the Royal Air Force out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace -- joined by the birthday girl herself.
Meghan and Harry have always attended as a couple, but not anymore...
Archie May Never Attend2
Though Meghan and Harry did go in 2019, it was only about a month after Archie was born -- and it's totally understandable why they wouldn't have wanted to bring him out in public, let alone to such a big event surrounded by so many people. Unless Harry and Meghan make a trip back to the UK every year for the celebration, Archie may never get to experience it, which is a bummer since his cousins, Charlotte, George, and Louis, always seem to have a blast.
Celebrating Christmas3
As it is with many families all over the world, celebrating Christmas is a huge deal with the royal family. They have their own traditions -- like opening gifts on Christmas Eve instead of on Christmas morning -- and usually spend the holiday with the Queen. It's always fun seeing family on the holidays, but as far as we can tell, Archie will miss out on opening gifts with his cousins.
Archie Won't Celebrate at Sandringham4
In 2019, George and Charlotte got to make their first official Christmas morning appearance at Sandringham, and it was a very big deal. Rumor has it that it was because Meghan and Harry couldn't be there, but it could also be because it was the first year they were both old enough to go and greet the public for the holiday. Sadly, it seems like Archie won't get to have that experience himself.
Appearing in Royal Portraits5
Every time the royals mark a milestone or a big moment, they usually take new portraits, and we always look forward to seeing them since it's one of the rare times that everyone's all together. They turn into such beautiful photos (not surprising, since this is clearly a beautiful family we're talking about), and we're sure that this is something they all cherish having -- especially the queen.
Archie Might Be Missing From Future Portraits6
Of course, it's important to mention that Archie has gotten to appear in this royal portrait -- which was taken at his christening -- but it's likely he'll miss out on family photos in the future, especially the ones that only include the working members of the fam. Then again, nothing will change the fact that he's related to the royal family, so maybe portraits will be taken when he happens to be in town.
Being a Part of Royal Weddings7
It's been a longstanding tradition that lots of children take part in royal weddings. We've already seen Charlotte and George in a few, including Meghan's and aunt Pippa Middleton's, and it seems like a good time for all. Yeah, weddings -- especially ones as formal as the ones that take place in the royal fam -- can be a drag for kids, but they always look like they're having a good time when they get to participate.
Archie Won't Get the Wedding Experience8
Sadly enough for Archie, he left the UK before he was old enough for all this wedding fun, and now it seems like it may have just passed him by. We're definitely bummed that he may never get to experience being a part of a real royal wedding, but we're sure he'll eventually be invited to be a ring bearer in one of his mom and dads' friends' weddings ... even if it's not quite as royal as the ones George and Charlotte are used to.
Attending Thomas's Battersea9
Now that Charlotte is old enough, she and George both attend the same school, Thomas's Battersea, which has resulted in many, many adorable photos of the two of them wearing their coordinating universe. It seems like they both adore school, and it's pretty cool they get to go together... and we assume that if Archie had stayed in the UK, he'd have gone to the same school someday.
Archie Won't Be Joining Them10
We'll throw away our dreams of Archie and Louis starting school a year apart, even though we do have to admit that it would have been cute to see them all attending the same school. The good news? Wherever Archie's parents decide to send him, public or private, he's likely to get a good education (and make lots of friends) and that's all that really matters in the end, right?
Hanging Out at Polo Matches11
Every summer, Prince William and Prince Harry play in polo matches together, and they always seem to have a blast. But it looks like that will be changing this year if Harry won't be around for it. We always get to see the cutest pictures of Kate hanging out in the grass, cheering her husband on and playing with her kids, and it seems like such a nice time for them to regular kids, running around and having fun.
Archie Won't Get to Play12
It's a bummer, but if Archie isn't around for the summer polo matches, he'll miss out on the extra playtime with his cousins -- and the opportunity to make those fun memories. To be totally fair, though, Archie did attend last year, but since he was only recently born, we have a feeling he didn't get much out of it... and it's not like he'll remember ever being there.
Such a bummer!
Going to the Regatta13
Another fun annual event that kids in the royal family get to attend is the regatta. It's usually an opportunity for us to see Kate totally own it while sailing -- one of the many things that she's talented at -- while George and Charlotte hang out on the boat, enjoying the day, and sometimes even making funny faces at the cameras that are constantly snapping pics of them. All in all, it seems like a lot of fun.
We May Never See Archie in a Sailor's Hat14
We're not sure what we're more bummed about, Archie losing out on the opportunity to hang out on a boat with his cousins and attending a regatta, or not getting to see him in an adorable sailor's hat as we've seen from Kate's kids. Either way, we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan and Harry did eventually get him out on a boat, even if it's not quite the same as a massive competition.
Royal Tours15
The royals are frequent travelers, and sometimes, that means bringing their kids along with them. Charlotte and George have already gotten to take some pretty awesome trips with their parents, and we're sure Louis will get to join them soon. But given that Harry and Meghan have ditched their royal duties for good, we can't see them taking a tour like that anytime soon -- or ever again.
Archie May Not Get to Tour16
Archie's first royal tour ever happened last year, when Meghan and Harry took him to South Africa... but it's very likely that it'll end up being his only one -- and he won't even remember it! The good news is that we're sure that with parents like Meghan and Harry, Archie is bound to do plenty of traveling in his life. It just won't be quite the same as what his cousins get to experience, which could end up being a bummer for him.