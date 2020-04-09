16 Ways Harry & Meghan Leaving the UK Will Impact Archie's Royal Traditions

Image: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images A lot has changed in the royal family this year after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they'd be leaving their royal duties behind and moved to the United States, but the ways this will really impact their futures is yet to be seen -- and more than that, we're sure it will have a huge impact on Archie as he grows up. Of course, Archie is a big part of the reason they decided to leave royal life, and there's no doubt that it's what's best for their family unit as a whole, but along with giving up royalty is giving up traditions that Archie will miss out on that have become a regular part of his cousins' lives as kids in the royal family.

While being royal as a child seems to be stressful at times, there are also a lot of upsides, too -- like experiences that almost no one else in the world will ever get to have. Here are the royal traditions that Archie won't get to take part in as he gets older. Most of them mean less time for bonding and fun with his cousins, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Hopefully, living a more "normal" life with more privacy will also mean that Archie gets to have plenty of experiences that the Cambridge kids will miss out on, too, but we sincerely hope that, despite the distance between them -- and the awkwardness that's happening in their family right now -- Archie will still be able to have a relationship with them.

Regardless of whether or not he gets to take part in these traditions, Archie's still a very lucky kids with two awesome parents who would clearly do anything for him. That's what matters most!