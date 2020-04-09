16 of Prince William & Prince Harry's Silliest Moments to Date

Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images



Anthony Devlin/PA Images via Getty Images For those who haven't been paying attention, Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is not in the best place right now, and both brothers have acknowledged that. It happens, but hopefully won't last long, if it hasn't already been repaired without us catching wind of it (fingers crossed). But throughout the years, the brothers have always been very close -- close enough to have plenty of laughs together -- whether they're just being silly, ribbing each other, or playing a prank on someone else. And of course, plenty of those moments have been caught on camera, because, well, these guys spend a lot of the time in public, having their picture taken by throngs of photographers who are ready and more than willing to capture all of the antics. (Hooray for that.) Those moments are very entertaining.

"Boys will be boys," they say, and that definitely appears to be true in WIlliam and Harry's case. They've played and roughhoused with each other since they were little kids, of course, and it has only increased more and more over the years. Before their relationship hit the skids (hopefully temporarily), they couldn't talk about each other in interviews without including a playful dig or two -- whether it was Harry making a joke about William's lack of hair and dancing skills, or the future king having a go (as Brits say) at Harry's sad love life and red hair.

But the best moments have always come when the brothers are out together doing a royal visit. They've tousled with each other, raced each other, joked, mock-fought, and pretty much done what siblings do who love each other and are comfortable enough with each other to joke and laugh. In many pictures, they look like they're having a ball together, and ya know what? That's infectious, because we laugh along too.

Here's hoping that Princess Diana's boys patch things up soon and continue to be close -- and continue to laugh together. Until then, here are 16 times they had silly fun together.