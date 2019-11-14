The Queen May Have Hinted at Heartache Harry & Meghan Are Gone During Royal Address

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth gave a rare speech from her Windsor Castle home. In the broadcast, the monarch projected a message of hope and unity to the people of the UK, as well as the world over. To most people, it appeared that the queen was making a general address in an attempt to boost morale. But to some royal watchers, it seemed that the queen was giving a subtle nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the one part of the speech.
According to 'Express,' there was a personal aspect to part of the queen's speech.
Given the fact that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie are currently living in Los Angeles -- over 5,000 miles from the royal family -- it seems that the monarch may have had her grandson in mind at one particular part.
"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do," the queen said.
A nod to the Sussexes? Possibly.
The queen also may have been referencing Harry and Meghan's decision to step down at another part, too.
"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," the queen said. "This time, we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us."
Definitely seems like that first part could be a low-key message to Harry and Meghan, as well. Harry has always marched to the beat of his own drum, but his latest choice does seem different than anything he's ever done in the past.
And it isn't just the queen who's thinking of Harry.
From the sound of things, the feeling is mutual. According to reports, the Duke of Sussex has been missing his family quite a bit as of late. A royal insider told Entertainment Tonight recently that Harry is feeling a bit homesick as of late.
"[He's] staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother," the source said. "Harry misses his family."
It can't be easy for Harry to be so far from his family right now.
This is unprecedented! And likely the last thing on earth Harry ever imagined happening when he decided to step down from his royal role. Thank goodness for FaceTime, Zoom, and every other digital meet-up platform. While he may not be able to be with his father, brother, and grandparents these days, at least Harry can stay in touch.
Whether or not she was talking to him, Harry must of gotten comfort from the queen's speech.
