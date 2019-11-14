The Queen May Have Hinted at Heartache Harry & Meghan Are Gone During Royal Address

According to 'Express,' there was a personal aspect to part of the queen's speech.

Given the fact that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie are currently living in Los Angeles -- over 5,000 miles from the royal family -- it seems that the monarch may have had her grandson in mind at one particular part.

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones, but now as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do," the queen said.

A nod to the Sussexes? Possibly.