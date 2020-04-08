20 Ways Meghan & Harry's Royal Departure Isn't Going as Planned

Splash News
For those who don't know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had big plans when they announced on Instagram in January that they were stepping back as senior royals to become "financially independent" and to launch their own charity. A lot has changed since then in their own family, and all across the world. It's made it so that their departure hasn't exactly gone according to plan.
Almost immediately after announcing their intent to withdraw from royal life, Meghan and Harry were hit with a backlash of negativity. Everyone from fans to the press to Meghan's dad seemed to disapprove of their decision. The last time a royal exited in such dramatic fashion, it was King Edward VIII abdicating the throne.
Edward's abdication is actually what eventually forced Elizabeth II to take over as Queen at a very young age. The topic of a royal leaving their duties must be a sensitive one for her. Although she remained cordial in her statements following Meghan and Harry's announcement, one could read between the lines and see she was likely upset.
However, eventually the Sussexes were able to come to an agreement with the royal family that amounted to them renouncing their titles and royal perks to retreat to normal life. But the problems with this next phase didn't end there. As we've noted below, there are at least 20 ways this has already gone sideways, and the couple has only officially not been royals for a handful of days. April 1 was the start of their next chapter, and things are still pretty rocky on all fronts.
Here's why things haven't gone according to plan.
Things Were Rocky From the Start1
When Harry and Meghan announced their impending departure on Instagram, their statement was met with a quick statement from the Queen that made the couple look like they had jumped the gun. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," the Queen's message read. It's as much of a public admonishment as she could ever give, and it started the whole exit off on a sour note.
Some of Harry's Events Have Been Postponed2
Prince Harry was supposed to show that he's still dedicated to his patronages, even though he's leaving his royal post. But the Invictus Games have now been delayed until 2021, and his appearance at the London Marathon has been postponed as well. He'll have to find other digital ways to keep in touch and support the causes he cares about, but these setbacks must be frustrating for all involved.
The Paparazzi May Get Worse3
Harry has a storied distaste for the media, which is part of why he wanted to step back from being a royal and always having to put his life on display. But as Express pointed out, the press in Harry's new hometown are likely to be much worse. As a royal in Britain, Harry was still afforded some privacy. The press there tends to respect rules about when they can and can not take photos of the royal family.
However, Harry and Meghan recently relocated to Los Angeles, which is paparazzi central. It's only a matter of time before they're hounded by TMZ.
And the British Press Has Been Even Harsher4
It's no secret that the British press didn't seem to be a big fan of Meghan Markle's. Harry has called them out on that on more than one occasion. But guess what the couple stepping back from royal life did? Made things even worse! Lately, the press has been even more harsh on Meghan, with one journalist even calling her "five clicks up from trailer trash" for supposedly "disrespecting" the queen by not wanting to be a royal.
Harry Already Misses His Family5
The prince has gone from spending pretty much all of his time with his close knit family to now being in a completely different country from them. A source claimed to Entertainment Weekly that Harry already misses his family -- particularly his dad, Prince Charles, and grandmother, the Queen. He's hardly even left the royal life behind and he's already homesick.
Meghan's Dad Is Still Dissing Her6
If Meghan had hoped that her dad would cool it with the public statements when she was not longer a princess, she was wrong. In fact, her father spoke to the media about how upset he is with Meghan's decision to step away from royal life. "She actually got every girl's dream,'' Thomas Markle said, according to NBC News. "Every young girl wanted to become a princess, and she got that, and now she's tossing that away for — it looks like she's tossing it away for money. ... Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn't enough for them."
They're Losing Their Instagram Account7
As part of Meghan and Harry's deal with the Queen not to make money off their former royal status, they had to drop the Sussex Royal Instagram account and all its 11.3 million followers. Surely Meghan will be able to get a personal account to that number in no time, but it must be frustrating for the couple to have to build their brand again from scratch.
Meghan and Harry Are Currently Embroiled in a Lawsuit8
The couple didn't really get a fresh start with this new move, because they're still tying up loose ends back in Britain -- including dealing with a lawsuit. According to CNN, Meghan sued the Mail on Sunday newspaper last year for publishing a letter she wrote to her dad. That case is ongoing, with the Mail on Sunday stating that they stand by their decision to publish.
Archie's Going to Miss Out on a Major Milestone9
The balcony appearance for royals at the annual Trooping the Color celebrating the Queen's birthday is a rite of passage, but little Archie won't get to make his big debut this year. The event was likely to be one of the few times Meghan and Harry would re-appear for a royal event, but now the Trooping has been cancelled. That means the British citizens won't see their prince again for a while, and Archie won't get to make his first balcony appearance.
Meghan Was Sad to Leave Her UK Staff Behind10
One may think that Meghan is excitedly charging into her new future, but she's actually pretty sad to leave her past behind. According to InStyle, she reportedly cried when saying goodbye to her staff after the couple's farewell tour. Since they're leaving royal life, they couldn't keep their team on through this transition. The staff members have been relocated to other royal teams or went on to find new jobs.
Harry May Run Into Residency Issues11
Since Harry's not an American citizen, and the US isn't a Commonwealth country like Canada is, Harry can't legally live in Los Angeles indefinitely. Sure, he may have friends in high places and he's now married to an American, but he'll likely still have to go through the process of applying for residency in order to remain in the country legally.
Their Expenses Are Stacking Up12
Part of the couple's move to distance themselves from the royal family was in an effort to become financially independent. But now that their bills are racking up, they may regret that decision. Not only do they have to pay the British taxpayers back for the renovations on their UK home, but they now must also foot the bill for their travel costs, security team, living expenses, and more. Harry's never had to pay for anything before, and he may get overwhelmed by their bills adding up.
Prince Charles Got Sick13
Prince Charles is recovering at home at the moment, and it must be hurting Prince Harry that he isn't there with him. Some fans expressed concern that Harry and Meghan flew to Los Angeles instead of home to be with Charles, but there's not much they could have done for him there anyway. It seems like Charles is on the mend, which is great news, but it must have been upsetting for Harry that his dad got sick so soon after Harry left.
Their Foundation Has Struggled to Get Going14
Not only did the couple need to rebrand away from Sussex Royal (they've since named their foundation Archewell), but they've hit some speed bumps getting the charity going amidst all that's happening in the world. "We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right," the couple recently said in a statement. They're clearly raring to go, but things have gone at a slower pace for them than expected.
Harry Doesn't Have a Job15
With their foundation struggling to launch, the couple is going to have to find other ways to make money. Unfortunately, Harry doesn't have a job and doesn't have a whole lot of skills at his disposal. He didn't go to college and hasn't worked any other job, besides being a royal and being in the military. So far, Meghan's tipped her toe back in show business, narrating a Disney+ elephant documentary, but it remains to be seen how Harry will contribute in these early days.
They've Had Security Issues16
Now that the royal family is no longer paying for Meghan and Harry's security detail, they've had to figure out how to keep themselves safe. Canada, where they were living, declined to keep paying for it, and President Trump also said that the US wouldn't pay just because they moved to L.A. Experts think the couple will struggle to pay for it themselves without any current income. Right now, Prince Charles is helping out with costs, but that's likely not a sustainable solution.
Harry Lost His Military Titles17
He may not have enjoyed many aspects of his royal life, but Harry thrived in the military. It was likely a big blow for him to learn that his leaving the royal family also meant he'd lose his honorary military titles. He is no longer Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving, nor is he Honorary Air Commandant, and he won't be the Captain General of the Royal Marines either.
It's Widened His Divide With His Family18
Harry and his brother, Prince William, weren't in a great spot to begin with, but now both William and Kate Middleton are reportedly furious with Harry leaving and dumping the rest of the royal work onto them while simultaneously disregarding the Queen. It's a messy situation, for sure, and it's unlikely to be solved any time soon. It kind of dampens the spirit of Harry's new venture to know that his family may be upset with him about it.
Harry & Meghan's Messaging Won't Be as Loud19
According to Express, Harry and Meghan are about to run into the same problem that Princess Diana did. Simply put, royals have a larger platform than non-royals. Without that platform, Diana struggled to scale up her philanthropic efforts and charitable messaging. Harry and Meghan's foundation is a cool idea, but it may not see the same widespread public awareness that their charitable efforts got when they had the full royal PR machine on their side.
Their Plan to Be Halfway Royals Didn't Work20
At first, Harry and Meghan wanted to split their time between Canada and the UK, but conversations with Harry's family eventually gave way Meghan and Harry fully stepping back as royals. According to a source, their original plan of being "half-in, half-out working royals" was shot down, forcing them to choose to just leave entirely.