John & Abbie Duggar Celebrate Baby Grace With Adorable 3-Month Photo Shoot

Oh how the time flies! The Duggar kiddos are getting bigger, and by that, we mean the children of the Duggar siblings we watched on 19 Kids and Counting. We just gave a virtual "happy birthday!" to Jill's son Israel as he turns 5, and now, we're celebrating another little one who's too cute for words. John and Abbie's sweet girl is officially 3 months old and is celebrating with precious photos.
Baby Grace is officially 3 months.
"Our little lady is 3 months old today!!!" Abbie and John captioned this Instagram photo.
(Squee!)
We must say that little Grace is an adorable mix of both of her parents. She is so cute and has such a powerful gaze -- even at 3 months. Grace Annette Duggar made her big debut on January 7 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
Her photos are adorable, and it's quite clear Duggar fans agree.
Aunties Jill and Jana Duggar couldn't help but chime in, gushing over their niece and her priceless facial expressions. (They really are good.) Grace is a peach, and we cannot wait for more updates and more family moments with Abby and John.
She really is adorable.
John and Abbie have one adorable family.
Recently, the duo posted a sweet family photo of the trio wearing University of Arkansas attire that delivered all of the feels. "Matching Monday!" they captioned this sweet image. Little Gracie looks like she has no idea what's going on but looks so cute with her little headband on!
Little Gracie is a ray of sunshine.
Hence, the "sunshine" onesie!
"Our Little Miss Sunshine," John and Abbie wrote as a caption for this too cute Instagram share.
Though this photo was of Grace at 8 weeks, this little one is transforming into the cutest little girl. Sure, she doesn't always smile in the photos her mama and papa share, but this one is proof she can and will give us all a bout of baby fever.
We can't wait to see more!
It's still a bit hard to believe that three months have passed since Abbie and John welcomed their daughter. (Time definitely flies.) We loving getting updates about their bunch -- including John and Abbie's date night that's a must for any parent -- and look forward to more.
