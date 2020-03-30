Prince Harry Is Reportedly Missing His Family More Than Ever

Nicole Pomarico
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be all settled into their new home in Los Angeles now, but it doesn't mean it's been an easy transition for the former Duke of Sussex. Reportedly, Harry misses his family now that they're living so far apart, which totally makes sense. After all, it can be hard to locate to a different part of the same country ... let alone move to a completely different continent. 

  • There have been a lot of ups and downs lately, but it sounds as if Harry's feeling a little homesick. 

    According to what a royal source told Entertainment Tonight, Harry's been doing everything he can to keep in touch with his family back in the UK -- especially Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles -- but being so far away is beginning to wear on him. 

    "[He's] staying in touch with his father and loves his grandmother," the source said. "Harry misses his family."

  • This isn't the first time we've heard that this is all a bit hard on Harry. 

    Last month, a friend of Harry's told royal expert Katie Nicholl that Harry was feeling emotional about wrapping up his final duties as a royal before his transition out of his position was complete. 

    "It's an emotional time for him in many ways," the friend said. "I think in many ways it's bittersweet. He's always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that's what he's doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry's a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him."

  • He has also reportedly been a bit sensitive about his relationship with Prince Charles. 

    Apparently, seeing his dad and his brother get closer while he planned to make his exit also was rough for Harry, and Harry reportedly felt "isolated" from the family because of the big changes he was making in his life. 

    "We saw those photos last week of William and his father at an event," royal expert Angela Mollard said on a podcast earlier this year. "William was in the wheelchair, shooting basketball hoops. Prince Charles came in behind to cheer him on and then gave him a sort of massage on the shoulders. That kind of closeness between them, and the friendliness and the sort of clubbable-ness of these two heirs to the throne will not have gone unnoticed by Harry."

    Ugh. That hurts! 

  • Harry has been through a lot of challenges over the last few months.

    It seems he and Meghan are really doing their best for themselves and for Archie by leaving the royal family and starting out on their own, building a different life first in Canada and now the United States. But of course, that kind of adjustment also means that Harry's life has done a total flip from the way it was a year ago -- and it's probably a lot different than he ever imagined it would be.

    That could be tough to deal with!

  • Hopefully, things will get easier for Harry soon. 

    It's a big change, but it's also a positive one -- it'll lead to good things down the road for Meghan and Harry, even if it takes a little adjusting and being uncomfortable first.

    And in time, Harry and his family will find a new rhythm and a way to relate to each other (and let's hope that includes ending his feud with Prince William, too). 

    Hang in there, Harry! Things will get better. 

