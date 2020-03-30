Prince Harry Is Reportedly Missing His Family More Than Ever

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be all settled into their new home in Los Angeles now, but it doesn't mean it's been an easy transition for the former Duke of Sussex. Reportedly, Harry misses his family now that they're living so far apart, which totally makes sense. After all, it can be hard to locate to a different part of the same country ... let alone move to a completely different continent.
-
There have been a lot of ups and downs lately, but it sounds as if Harry's feeling a little homesick.
-
This isn't the first time we've heard that this is all a bit hard on Harry.
-
-
He has also reportedly been a bit sensitive about his relationship with Prince Charles.
-
Harry has been through a lot of challenges over the last few months.
It seems he and Meghan are really doing their best for themselves and for Archie by leaving the royal family and starting out on their own, building a different life first in Canada and now the United States. But of course, that kind of adjustment also means that Harry's life has done a total flip from the way it was a year ago -- and it's probably a lot different than he ever imagined it would be.
That could be tough to deal with!
-
-
Hopefully, things will get easier for Harry soon.
Share this Story