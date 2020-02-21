New Photo Emerges of Princess Eugenie in a Sultry Dress & It's All the Rage

After a friend shared a photo of Eugenie from her wedding, it resurfaced on Twitter.

I think Princess Eugenie wore this Peter Pilotto jewel-embellished satin dress from their Autumn/Winter 2019 collection to the wedding of her friends Molly Whitehall and Toby Wilkinson back in February. 📸 Molly Whitehall pic.twitter.com/nBDVPAzioJ

Eugenie's friend, Molly Whitehall, originally posted the pic to celebrate Eugenie's birthday in March. But even though it's since disappeared, the internet never forgets -- and we're really glad, because the world needs to see this dress!

According to this tweet from a fashion blogger, the dress is from Peter Pilotto, the same designer who created Eugenie's wedding dress when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.