New Photo Emerges of Princess Eugenie in a Sultry Dress & It's All the Rage

We've always been huge fans of Princess Eugenie's fashion choices, but this might be one of our favorite looks of hers ever. While attending a friend's wedding earlier this year, Eugenie showed off a sultry new dress, and now that a photo has emerged from the big day, we finally get to see it in action. And OMG -- is it just us, or is she redefining what "little black dress" means?
After a friend shared a photo of Eugenie from her wedding, it resurfaced on Twitter.
Eugenie's friend, Molly Whitehall, originally posted the pic to celebrate Eugenie's birthday in March. But even though it's since disappeared, the internet never forgets -- and we're really glad, because the world needs to see this dress!
According to this tweet from a fashion blogger, the dress is from Peter Pilotto, the same designer who created Eugenie's wedding dress when she married Jack Brooksbank in 2018.
Very few photos of Eugenie have surfaced from that night out.
Totally understandable -- she was at a close friend's wedding, and we're sure that not only Eugenie wanted privacy, but so did the bride and groom. We're thankful for the couple of photos that have surfaced, however, because her dress is gorgeous ... and it's giving us major fashion inspiration.
Then again, so do all of Eugenie's bold fashion choices. Can we trade wardrobes with her, please?
Sadly, this beautiful dress is no longer available.
Our favorite Peter Pilotto dress of Eugenie's is definitely her wedding gown, though.
Another day, another opportunity for Eugenie to kill it.
When it comes to all things royal fashion, Eugenie's always serving looks -- and being that she's the only royal we can personally keep up with on social media, we're hoping she shares more updates from what she (and sister Princess Beatrice, of course) is up to soon.
Or maybe even more pictures from Molly's wedding? We need to see more of that dress!
