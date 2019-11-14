Will & Kate's Kids Found a Way To Keep the Queen Entertained While Their Family Is Split

Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images
Even though Prince George and Princess Charlotte have temporary located to their family's country home, they're not losing touch with the rest of their crew. Reportedly, George and Charlotte have been FaceTiming Queen Elizabeth and keeping her entertained while the family is split up, and we can't think of a more adorable visual than that.
Reportedly, George and Charlotte have been calling their great-grandmother regularly.
Don't worry -- Grandpa Prince Charles is getting calls too.
“They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, [and] highland cattle.” the source added.
We're sure he really appreciates that -- especially now that Charles is feeling under the weather. We know that, as a grandpa, those calls probably cheer him up every single time!
Like many of us, the Queen has also been keeping busy working at home.
She may have relocated to Windsor Castle to limit her germ exposure, but over the weekend, she addressed the UK, offering comfort in a time of uncertainty. She's in isolation but being productive all the same!
"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again," Queen Elizabeth said in her address.
It seems like George, Charlotte, and Louis are keeping busy as well.
Maybe all this entertainment means that the kids aren't giving Will and Kate too hard of a time.
Fortunately, it sounds like they have plenty to do (and plenty of family members to call) ... but if even the adults around the world are getting stir crazy at this point, we wouldn't be surprised if the day is coming when George, Charlotte, and Louis become a bit of a handful for their parents.
May the force be with them ... and may they call Gan Gan if they need any advice for keeping everyone in line!
