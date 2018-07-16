Royal Photographer Reveals What Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Like Behind Closed Doors

Clive Mason/Getty Images
It's highly unlikely any royal fan was ever under the impression that, behind closed doors, Prince William and Kate Middleton were monsters. But even with taking that into account, it's absolutely delightful to hear a royal photographer spill the tea about the kind of people the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are when no one's looking.
Spoiler alert: They're lovely.
The man behind this iconic shot of the Cambridges -- Matt Porteous -- recently spoke to Hello! about the royal family.
Porteous, who has worked with the Cambridges on a number of occasions, revealed that William and Kate always go for the photos that are fun and a little bit silly.
Speaking about the above image, he said: "It's a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It's showing family togetherness, happiness, it's all coming out in that one image."
He then added: "It's almost like a blurred image of running but it's that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot."
Porteous, who also photographed Prince Louis' christening, also dished about William and Kate.
He said that the Cambridges are "a very beautiful family," adding that William and Kate are both "caring and thoughtful."
Can't say we're surprised there, but again, it's nice to have what we thought all along confirmed.
(P.S. Porteous also took photos of Prince George in 2016 to mark his third birthday, including the best one of the future king ever -- the one where he was holding an ice cream under the nose of family dog Lupo.)
In his interview, Porteous also revealed Kate's special talent.
Apparently, Kate has an "amazing" eye for photography. Again, can't say we're surprised there, as on many occasions, photos of the Cambridge kiddos that have been shared with the public were taken by Kate herself -- including some incredibly sweet ones of Princess Charlotte to mark her first birthday.
Another photo Porteous took of the duchess is this gem from her birthday this year.
Gorgeous! One of the best shots of Kate ever!
And again, it shows how William and Kate tend to go with photos that aren't too stuffy to share with fans. Look at how relaxed and laid back the duchess looks here, what with her sweater, jeans, and spot on a fence.
These days, the Cambridges are hunkering down at their country home in Sandringham.
And from the sound of things, the "fun" family are enjoying their time there. Previously, it was reported that "George, Charlotte, and Louis are relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall."
"Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted," a source told the Sun.
Sounds exactly like the type of thing a "thoughtful" family does.
