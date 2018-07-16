Royal Photographer Reveals What Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Like Behind Closed Doors

The man behind this iconic shot of the Cambridges -- Matt Porteous -- recently spoke to Hello! about the royal family.

Porteous, who has worked with the Cambridges on a number of occasions, revealed that William and Kate always go for the photos that are fun and a little bit silly.

Speaking about the above image, he said: "It's a very fun shot, very beautiful shot. It's showing family togetherness, happiness, it's all coming out in that one image."

He then added: "It's almost like a blurred image of running but it's that togetherness, I think, that is why they chose that shot."