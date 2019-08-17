Jill Duggar Shares Pics of Israel's 'Special Birthday' While Social Distancing

This week, Jill Duggar's family celebrated a pretty important milestone: Her oldest son, Israel Dillard, turned 5! In a sweet Instagram post from this proud mom, Jill shared how they celebrated Israel's birthday, even though things were a bit different from the family this year than they have been in years past.
What really matters, though, is that it seems Israel had a blast.
-
Jill shared several pictures from their day, along with a sweet caption about making lemonade out of lemons.
Jill Duggar wrote:
"We decorated the house after the boys went to bed last night and they were so excited this morning! We did a special birthday breakfast and are planning a drive this afternoon to say hey to friends from our car before we make our way to Derick’s mom and stepdad’s for a simple celebration in their front yard (keeping our distance)! Who knows, it may turn into a bear hunt around their neighborhood looking for stuffed bears in neighbors windows."
-
She went on to share how much Israel has enjoyed his birthday this year, despite all the adjustments.
"Israel has loved getting to spread out his birthday over several days since gifts have been coming in the mail from family during #socialdistancing and is being a great sport about the non-traditional celebration," Jill continued. "We’re so blessed to still be able to show him how special he is. We love you Israel."
That's really nice! It sounds like Israel had a great day, and so did his family while they celebrated him.
-
-
Jill's family also wished Israel a happy birthday.
Looks like Israel got some visitors through his window -- grandma Michelle and two of his aunts -- and some birthday treats.
"Happy birthday, Israel!! It’s hard to believe you are 5 years old already! You are such a sweet boy with a tender heart and a curious mind!" said the Duggar family's post. "We can’t wait to give you big hugs when it’s safe again!! For now, we hope you enjoy your birthday treats! We love you!!"
-
This year should be a big one for Israel.
There have been a lot of ways that Jill has gone against the grain when it comes to her family's traditions and expectations, and she recently announced that she's breaking a big one. Earlier this year, Jill enrolled Israel in public school for kindergarten, and given that her entire family was homeschooled, this was a pretty shocking move -- but one that she and Derick seem really excited about.
-
-
We can't wait to see what else this year has in store for Jill and her kids.
She's been through a lot over the past couple of years -- including reported estrangement from her family, thanks to husband Derick's feud with Jim Bob -- but she seems to be on the other side of it all, happier than ever.
Here's hoping good things are coming Jill's way -- and for her kids, too.
Happy birthday, Israel!
Share this Story